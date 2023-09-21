The president of the CSD: “I hope that the federation continues to do what it has committed to do”

Víctor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council, expressed confidence this Thursday that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will comply in the coming days with the changes to which it has committed and has assured that what “seemed that “On Tuesday I was going to the precipice has ended up being a solution.” The Secretary of State for Sports went to the Oliva Nova hotel last Tuesday and, after a meeting of more than seven hours with the national team players, the coach Montse Tomé and federation representatives, it was possible to unblock the situation so that the changes demanded by the footballers in the Royal Spanish Football Federation. “I hope that the federation, which has begun to comply with the first changes, continues to do what it has committed to do. The demands were the changes in the departments that the players made in their statement last Friday,” said Francos, who stated that in the meeting there were no names of the federation personnel that had to be changed.

“There were no names at the meeting. The federation knew what the names and reasons were and promised to initiate those changes this week. Nobody from the federation has told us anything. The restructuring of specific names is unrelated. What is not foreign is that if there is a commitment it has to be fulfilled,” commented Francos, hoping that with these changes everything will return to normal. “It is important that the players are on their way to Sweden, that tomorrow we compete, that we gain normality, that they gain confidence and all of this gives off a better image to the outside world than in recent weeks. The government hopes that we will begin the path to definitively close the crisis,” he added.

“The point we have reached is that the players had requested some changes and the other day we were at clear risk of not carrying out some changes that would have led us to not be able to compete in the Nations League. The important thing is that what seemed like it was going to the precipice on Tuesday at noon has ended up being the beginning of a solution. We want them to gain confidence, enthusiasm for competing with the national team and in that the government will accompany them,” she stated.

One of those changes in the football federation in the short term will be holding elections for the presidency. “They will be in the first quarter. The RFEF has asked us to do so and the CSD is going to authorize it.” “What has happened should serve so that the development of the law and the electoral ministerial order makes us correct to have instruments when we have to face a crisis because we have realized that sometimes we do not have all the necessary instruments. That the Government can make decisions when the decision is serious is not transgressing autonomy, but rather guaranteeing that the federations work well and we go hand in hand,” he noted. (Efe)