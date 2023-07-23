Perhaps like in no other geography, Argentina and soccer cultivate a blood, subcutaneous relationship. But at the same time, as in most countries, this relationship under the skin was restricted to the male gender. Capable of setting the pulse of society and mobilizing five million people in Buenos Aires to welcome Lionel Messi’s world champion team in Qatar 2022, Argentine fans have historically ignored women’s football or treated it as a sub-sport, a fairground spectacle. In recent years, however, something —or a lot— began to change: for example, the Argentine team that will debut this Monday at the 2023 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand, against the favorite Italy in Auckland, began to fill the stadiums of their country.

On Friday the 14th, hours before traveling to Oceania, 20,000 spectators filled the stands of the San Nicolás venue, 240 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, to attend the team’s farewell match against Peru. These are now common images, but unthinkable until just five years ago, when the transformation of a women’s football accelerated, which, in any case, still has many rights and land to conquer.

Since it was semi-professionalized in 2019 based on the demands of the soccer player Macarena Sánchez, progress has been constant: more than half of the players began to charge money to play, the First Division clubs opened their stadiums at least once to receive the women’s league – two River-Boca games were already played at the Monumental and the Bombonera – and some games drew crowds, such as when Belgrano de Córdoba mobilized 28,000 people in his promotion to Primera, in October 2022.

In turn, the women’s team is already accompanied by a massive audience: in April of this year, 32,000 fans gathered –also in Córdoba– to witness a friendly against Venezuela. It is true that the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, the second largest in Argentina, has the capacity to accommodate almost double the number of spectators and that tickets were sold at low prices, but it was, in addition to the national record of attendance at a women’s game, confirmation of a fidelity that already seems to have no going back.

Argentina fans cheer at a match of their country’s national team. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

Until recently, the women’s Albiceleste avoided appearing in stadiums —even the smallest ones— because, given the general lack of interest, the stands would look empty. It was still a consequence of patriarchy: Argentine soccer players, even the best, did not show themselves to the public. As Ayelén Pujol, a journalist and author of What a Player! A century of women’s football in Argentina, “The team used to play friendlies against provincial teams at the AFA premises behind closed doors.” Even in the only women’s Copa América that Argentina won, in 2006 as a local in Mar del Plata —the other eight editions were for Brazil—, the attendance of spectators was minimal: tickets were free and even so, family members and relatives hardly attended.

The break came in the Qualifiers for France 2019, when 12,000 people mobilized in November 2018 for the clash against Panama at the Arsenal stadium, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The feminist movement, at a time when it was also militant in favor of free and free abortion -approved in December 2020-, shouted dissident songs in the midst of the celebrations for the first Argentine qualification to a World Cup for 12 years: “You’ll see, football is going to be for everyone or it will not be, and yes chabón (colloquial way of referring to a man), we carry in our boots… revolution”. Less than three months later, Macarena’s claim would come so that the soccer players would stop being amateurs.

Argentine women’s soccer had walked in the desert for years and decades, even a century. Although a national representative played in the unofficial World Cup in Mexico in 1971, when Elba Selva beat Diego Maradona in time and scored four goals against England at the Azteca stadium, the men’s team is 91 years ahead: the men’s Albiceleste debuted in 1902 and the women’s played their first official match in 1993. The difference is even greater in domestic tournaments: the AFA organized a tournament for the first time in 1891 — for gentlemenlogically—, just 100 years before the first competition for “the girls”, in 1991.

Progress and pending accounts coexist today. Only one club, Boca Juniors —regular local champion, also from 2023—, made all the players on their squad sign a professional contract. But it is, at the same time, the institution that for several weeks ignored the complaint of harassment and sexual abuse that an employee of the club, Florencia Marco, made to the coach of the women’s team, Jorge Martínez —finally marginalized when the case came to Justice.

“Football has changed a lot in these years, but I think it’s more semi-amateur than semi-professional. Today there must still be 2 or 3 players who make a living from this —in local soccer—. Afterwards, one cannot live on the contract they are given,” said Lorena Benítez, the team’s starting midfielder last year, then at Estudiantes in Buenos Aires and today at Palmeiras in Brazil, one of the 14 Argentines —of the 23 called to the World Cup— who compete for foreign clubs. According to the AXEM account, Argentinos Around the World, 200 Argentines play in teams abroad, a record number in history – so do 5,771 male soccer players.

Several players from the national team, in training this week in Auckland, New Zealand. Phil Walter – FIFA (FIFA via Getty Images)

The fourth women’s World Cup in Argentina, the second in a row, will also be the farewell to an era: that of the soccer players who, given the absence of women’s teams when they were girls, had to start playing alongside boys. “I started at 6 years old with the boys but, when the time came to go to the 11-a-field, I couldn’t because I was a girl,” said Vanina Correa, goalkeeper and captain of the team, the only one with a full presence in Argentina’s participation in World Cups -2003, 2007, 2019 and 2023-. The most talented, Estefanía Banini —heroine of Atlético de Madrid in the last Copa de la Reina, in May—, was formed with the Cementista de Mendoza kids only after her parents signed before a notary public that the club would not be responsible if their daughter, who was 6 years old, was injured for playing among boys. “I felt discriminated against, I suffered it,” Banini now recalls, already 33 years old, who announced that she will play her last World Cup.

Another of the 23 called up, defender Adriana Sachs, now 29 years old and at Santos in Brazil, was a contemporary of the Big Bang. At the beginning of 2019, when she was still competing in the Argentine tournament, she also carried out cleaning tasks for her club, UAI Urquiza. “Here he is not professional and we cannot live from sports. Many players leave their homes at six in the morning and return at eleven at night, ”she said then, a few months before playing her first World Cup. What is different for Argentina four years later, hours after her debut, is that for the first time it has young people who were trained in the brand new lower women’s divisions of the clubs, which did not exist before. In New Zealand there will be 17-year-old players, such as substitute goalkeeper Lara Esponda, from River Plate, who were inspired by that rebellion and struggle of the majors.

Between these two generations, the Argentines will try to win their first game in the World Cups -they did not do it in their three previous participations- and pass the first round. No matter how they end up, on their return to the country they will not be received by the crowds that took to the streets after the third star that Messi and his boys won, but it is clear that when they play their next game in the country again, the stands will be full again. And that is his triumph.

