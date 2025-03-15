He Seville FC female He is surprised at home by imposing himself to Athletic Club In Lezama by 0-1. A goal of Gemma He has given a very valuable victory to those of David Losada, who recover the smile after the painful win received at home against Real Madrid last week. These three points make the Sevillists breathe with some peace of mind and settle in a comfortable eighth place in the classification of the League f.

The first half of Sevilla female was marked by the seriousness with which those of Losada were planted on the pitch. While it is true that The Athletic Club dominated the gamethe Sevillista endured without great trouble the arrivals of the premises, which over the minutes came down, even Sevilla had several danger approaches. Sara Ortega and Maite Valero had the clearest Athletic during the first half, while Fatou Kanteh and Natalia Padilla Bidas put the most dangerous actions of visitors.

After the break, the game resumed with the same intensity with which he left for changing rooms. In fact, shortly after starting the second half, a good combination between Padilla Bidas with Gemma Gili caused the goal that would finally give the victory to the Sevillists.

Somewhat that helped for the Sevillista team to feel more loose on the grass, although the local technician began to move card putting three pieces of the pull to look for the comeback, but a great defense and the collective work – by moving a goal to zero the goalkeeper Yolanda Aguirre in his return – facilitated the Hispanics to stay with the victory back for the Hispanic capital. The next appointment will be home at home against Granada CF.









Meeting sheet

Athletic Club: Nanclarars; Elexpuru, Landaluze, Maddi, Nerea Nevado (Agote, 65 ‘); Maite Zubieta, Leire Baños (Vilarino, 80 ‘), Valero (Zugasti, 64’).; Sara Ortega, Nahikari García (Amezaga, 65 ‘) and Azkona (Oguiza, 80’).

Seville FC: Yoli Aguirre; Débora García, Nazareth, Diana Gomes, Lucía Corrales; Alice; Pamela González, Iris Arnaiz (Alba López, 68 ‘), Gemma (Alba Cerrato, 86’); Kanteh (Cortés, 86 ‘) and Padilla Bidas (Raquel, 76’).

Referee: Elena Peláez Arnillas (Castilian-Leon Committee). He admonished Nevado by the premises.

GOAL: 0-1: Gemma (min. 53 ‘);

Incidents: Party corresponding to the twenty -second day of the F Le League played at the sports facilities of Lezama.