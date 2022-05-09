The Women’s League has scheduled for this Monday the last date of the all-against-all phase, the first time that the tournament is played with this format.

Four teams (Santa Fe, América, Deportivo Cali and Medellín-Formas Íntimas) not only already qualified, but also made sure to close as locals in the quarterfinals. It should be remembered that the Women’s League, unlike the men’s, has a format of direct elimination keys and not home runs.

The other four quotas will be defined on the last date, which will be played this Monday. The matches that define the classification will go at the same time, 4 in the afternoon: America vs. Tolima, Junior vs. Llaneros, Millionaires vs. Cortuluá, National vs. Medellin, Orsomarso vs. Santa Fe and Pereira vs. Cali. This was the table before the start of the last day:

This is how the accounts are to classify in the Women’s League

Millionaires (fifth, 23 points, +3 goal difference): the team led by Álvaro Anzola qualifies if they beat Cortuluá at El Campín. The tie reaches him if Llaneros, Tolima, Pereira and Junior do not win by more than two goals or if Orsomarso does not win by more than four.

Llaneros (sixth, 21 points, +1, 20 goals for): qualifies if he beats Junior in Barranquilla. However, it depends on the goal difference: if Tolima, Pereira and Orsomarso win, the player who wins the most comes into play. If he wins and those following him draw or lose, he will be in the finals.

Tolima (seventh, 21 points, +1, 18 goals for): It has a complicated closing, against one of the favorites for the title, América, in the Pascual Guerrero. If you win by a goal difference equal to or greater than Llaneros and Pereira, you qualify. He will also do it if he succeeds and Orsomarso does not.

Pereira (eighth, 21 points, +1, 16 goals for): closes at home against the champion, Deportivo Cali. It has to win and make more difference than Llaneros, Tolima and Orsomarso, or succeed and one of those teams does not.

Orsomarso (ninth, 21 points, -1): It ends at home against the leader, Independiente Santa Fe. Because of the goal difference, they need to win and not be one of those with the same points.

Junior (20 points, +1). If he beats Llaneros in Barranquilla, he surpasses them in the table, but he also needs Tolima, Pereira or Orsomarso not to win.

National (19 points, -6): is the one with the hardest option. He has to win the classic against Medellin and lose two teams between Tolima, Pereira and Orsomarso.

