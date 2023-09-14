The Women’s Professional Football League (League F) and the different unions, under the intervention of the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA), reached an agreement this Thursday at midnight on their minimum wage to call off the players’ strike as a result of the negotiation of your Collective Agreement. This was confirmed by the employers’ association itself, after nine and a half hours of meeting with the FUTPRO, AFE, Futbolistas ON, UGT and CC.OO centers.

Thus, the parties signed an agreement for the next three seasons by which a minimum salary for the 2023/24 season of 21,000 euros per footballer is established. However, it is also stated that it can be increased to 23,000 euros depending on the growth of the commercial income of the competition.

For the 2024/25 campaign, said minimum remuneration will be 22,500 euros, which may be increased to 25,000 euros depending on the growth of the competition’s commercial income. And for the 2025/26 academic year, the salary amount that would serve as a floor is established at 23,500 euros, which can be increased to 28,000 euros depending on the growth of the competition’s commercial income.

Give “stability to the project”



“This Professional League and its clubs had always defended the need to reach a long-term agreement that would provide stability to the women’s professional football project and allow gradual and sustainable growth in accordance with the development of the competition,” the employers’ association highlighted. clubs.

“The commitment and repeated efforts of the clubs during the negotiation process have contributed fundamentally to achieving the much-needed peace scenario without losing sight of the sustainability of the competition,” adds the F League in a note.

In this sense, the organizers of the main competition of this sport in Spain predict “a scenario that we hope will show the way to the rest of the institutions that are part of Spanish sport and allow the project of women’s professional football to be promoted.”