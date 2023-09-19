Dubai (Etihad)

Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club will launch the new polo season with the Women’s Charity Cup next October 28, which will continue until April 26, 2024. The announcement of the launch of the new season comes with the renewal of the International Free Zone Authority’s (IFZA) sponsorship of the tournaments held at Al Habtoor Club for the fourth year in a row.

The signing ceremony of the new sponsorship was attended by Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, founder of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Championship, President of the Polo Federation, and Martin Pedersen, Chairman of the International Free Zone Authority.

Mohammed Al Habtoor said: “We have laid solid foundations, driven by the passion our team has for polo every season, and we contribute to the growth of polo in the country, by raising the level of play and stimulating valuable partnerships with entities that share our vision.”

He added: “We welcome the International Free Zone Authority’s continued sponsorship of polo in a new season at the Al Habtoor Resort and Club, and we continue, with the firm support of the International Free Zone Authority, to host exceptional polo seasons, starting with the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Championship and ending with the various polo events organized during season”.

Martin Pedersen, Chairman of the International Free Zone Authority, said: “Building long-term partnerships is one of the main foundations on which the International Free Zone Authority is based, and we are proud to renew our fruitful cooperation with Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor and his team at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.”

He continued: “Over the years, the International Free Zone Authority has been integrated into the fabric of the sports world in Dubai through polo, which this season is attracting new talents from around the world and igniting the spirit of competition. We look forward to a new wonderful season in the sport of polo, and we wish Al Habtoor Resort and Club and the teams Participation, good luck and success.