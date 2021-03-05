Five months after what was scheduled and in another country, 16 teams -among them Boca and River- will seek to stay with the women’s Copa Libertadores. The most important tournament on the continent, which was to be held in Chile but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played for the first time in Argentina. It will be between this Friday and Sunday 21 at two venues: the Vélez and Deportivo Morón fields.

In the same scenario where River won the final of the first women’s professional tournament -the one that paused COVID-19 in March and continued compressed in 52 days-, Boca will debut as head of Group B this Friday at 7.30pm in front of Santiago Morning, who was classified as the Chilean soccer champion.

The Argentine team with the most participation in the Copa Libertadores (6), whose best position was 2010 third place, was grouped with teams that are playing the continental tournament for the first time. In addition to Santiago Morning, he will meet Deportivo Trópico, the winner of the Simón Bolívar Cup in Bolivia on Monday, and on Thursday with Avai Kindermann, who qualified second from Brazil. Both will be at 7.30 pm at the José Amalfitani stadium.

One of the biggest challenges for coach Christian Meloni will be replace Lorena Benitez. The figure of the last tournament was injured last week when he played the She Believes Cup with the National Team in the United States. The skilled midfielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, a grade 1 sprain of the medial lateral ligament and a posterior horn injury to the medial meniscus in the friendly home run game against Canada.

River, meanwhile, will play 12 kilometers from Liniers, at the Estadio Nuevo Francisco Urbano, Morón’s home. Your adventure will begin a day after Boca, this Saturday at 7.30pm, against Sol de América from Paraguay, another of the debutants of the tournament, who has just been runner-up in his league.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, he will collide with the strongest rival in the area: Independiente Santa Fe, the Colombian champion. The closing of the group stage will be on Friday the 12th against Atlético SC de Venezuela, which lives its first participation against both of River, which was third in his debut, in 2017.

The challenge for the Gladiators and the Millionaires is twofold, since no Argentine team was champion of the Libertadores. So far, the best locations were third places: in addition to those mentioned, there is UAI Urquiza in 2015.

The contest, on the other hand, is led by Brazil, the most winning country (8). Precisely, the other groups will be led by teams from there: Corinthians, defending champion, in A and Ferroviaria, champion of Brazil and winner of the Libertadores in 2015, in D.

The first must be measured against El Nacional (champion of Ecuador and debutant), Universitario (champion of Peru) and América de Cali (third in the last edition of the Cup). While the other will collide with Libertad Limpeño (Paraguayan champion), Peñarol (Uruguay champion) and Universidad de Chile, which qualified for the first time.

All Boca and River games will be played at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by DeporTV, the public sports channel that put three women in charge of the broadcasts, a great step forward to narrow the gender gap also in sports journalism. The rapporteur will be Carla Mileo and the comments will be provided by Ivana Rodríguez, while Agustina Vidal will be in charge of the playing field.

By that signal, then, the quarterfinals will be transmitted – which will be accessed by the best two of each group – on 14 and 15, the semifinals, on 17 and 18 in Morón, and the final, on March 21 in Liniers.

Additionally, DirecTV customers will have access to all 32 games through the DirecTV GO platform, while a selection of them will be viewed on DIRECTV Sports (channels 610/1610 HD and 613/1613 HD). There, the group of journalists will also be made up of women: Antonella Valderrey, Talía Azcárate, Rosa María Muñoz and Camila Zapata.

Beyond visibility, the abyss with men’s football, it remains financially. The champions of the Copa Libertadores to be played in Argentina will win 85 thousand dollars, a figure considerably lower than the US $ 22,550,000 that Palmeiras pocketed after beating Santos in the final played a month ago. The runner-up, meanwhile, will win $ 50,000 and the third, $ 30,000. For participating, each club will receive US $ 7,500.

The good news, as reported last month by Alejandro Domínguez, the president of Conmebol, is that the winner of the contest will play an Intercontinental Cup for the first time with the winner of the women’s Champions League.