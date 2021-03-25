The Dubai Government Media Office stated that due to the current circumstances and due to the precautionary and preventive measures, the condolences of women will be limited to the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum by phone, according to a tweet that the office posted on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”.
