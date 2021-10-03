The green-white smoke has barely lifted above the field when the Varkenoord sports park explodes. Jada Conijnenberg (18), Feyenoord fan from an early age, opens the score against Ajax early on behalf of the Rotterdam club. This also makes her the very first goalscorer in the New Classic, as the Feyenoord-Ajax poster has been christened by the Rotterdam team. Of course, it is only the first time that the women’s teams will meet. But the historic rivalry between the clubs also makes it “a special moment for the women”, Feyenoord player Sophie CoBuses will say afterwards if Feyenoord surprisingly won the fraught duel with 4-1.

Where Ajax already started with the women’s branch in 2012, Feyenoord will only make its debut in the Eredivisie this season. During the time that Ajax became national champions twice, a girls’ training program was started in Rotterdam in 2017 under the leadership of ex-international Manon Melis. An Eredivisie team had to be added within five years. It became four.

Melis catches his breath in the break. It is 2-1 for Feyenoord, which, given the much smaller budget, can just stunt. “I jumped twice at the goals,” she says, “I’m full of tension.” Of course she would have liked to experience the Classic as a player, “but this is also super cool to be involved in”. In addition, she regularly speaks to former teammates at the Dutch national team, such as Daphne Koster, who coordinates women’s football at Ajax.

Out of stock

With more than 2,500 tickets sold, Varkenoord is almost sold out. Away supporters of Ajax are officially not welcome due to measures taken in 2009 after disturbances between fans of both clubs. The competition organization was not concerned in advance that the women’s classic would get out of hand and is right. Among the audience are many families and girls’ teams, who immortalize their soccer heroines on Instagram and SnapChat. But Feyenoord fans who have been following the club for years are also present.

One of them is Jos van Tilburg (56), who is sitting next to his wife in the stands with sunglasses on and two Feyenoord flags in his hand. He has “a real Feyenoord heart”. He used to often go to men’s matches, but because of work and private life, his attention shifted to amateur football in recent years. Until a talent of “his” Xerxes from Rotterdam, Romée van de Lavoir, joined Feyenoord in 2017. She is in the starting lineup against Ajax: “Very cool that she made it.” This season Van Tilburg often wants to watch the women: „It is a season of firsts. The first practice match, the first goal, the first Classic. These are all unique moments that I want to be part of.”

The first Classic between the women of Feyenoord and Ajax.

Photo Olaf Kraak



Then things go wrong at Ajax. Stefanie van der Gragt kicks in the – otherwise sporty match – after Feyenoord striker Pia Rijsdijk and immediately gets a red card. With ten players, Ajax will find it very difficult to achieve results, Van Tilburg also knows. He already counts himself rich: „If they win, then Feyenoord as a newcomer simply has the fewest loss points. Really bizarre.”

Further on, 17-year-old Pascalle Knol is eating her sandwich with a peer. Five years ago she played football together with goalscorer Conijnenberg at a football academy, now she is here to cheer on her friend. She is happy when Feyenoord runs out to 4-1. “I am very proud of Jada,” says Knol, who plays in the Dutch big league with the women of Sparta Rotterdam. “One day I hope to play that high myself, that does not necessarily have to be at Feyenoord.”

Undefeated

Further on, male voices make it Hand in hand comrades deployed, followed by You’ll never walk alone. Feyenoord will also remain unbeaten in the fourth Eredivisie match. After the final whistle, the Feyenoord women embrace each other, while the Ajax players rush to the dressing room. The players celebrate the victory with the audience. Fifteen minutes later, Ajax defender Van der Gragt still has tears in his eyes. She has a “foolish feeling” about the first women’s classic. “I blame myself, because of that red card I let the team down.”

Ajax coach Danny Schenkel had also imagined the poster differently. The quality of his team is there, he said: „But I have not seen the fighting mentality. Feyenoord did have that experience.”

The women of Feyenoord beat Ajax 4-1 in Rotterdam.

Photo Olaf Kraak



In the background singing sounds from the dressing room of Feyenoord. Conijnenberg can only join later, all journalists want to talk to the historic goalscorer. During the match she had not realized at all that it was a special hit, she was “full of emotion” throughout the match. As a little girl she became a fan of the club where she now wears the shirt. “I’ve been nervous since Monday. This is my second starting spot, and then also in a big match against Ajax.”

Obviously, it was not that Conijnenberg would put on the red and white shirt on Sunday afternoon. When she was asked for Feyenoord in 2017, she considered continuing to play at VFC from Vlaardingen. There she was able to develop well physically and technically between the boys. Sometimes she regretted that choice, but that is different after the victory in the very first women’s classic. “I have trained for years for this and had to let things go. This is definitely the most beautiful day of my life.”