On one side Jamaica, on the other the United States, in the middle, on the fourth street, Spain and zero complexes before the queens of world speed. The women of the 4×100 meter relay achieved this Saturday in Eugene (Oregon), the best position ever achieved in the distance by a national team in a world championship, fifth, with a new record for Spain, the second consecutive after the one achieved in the series, by stopping the clock in 42.58s. There are fifth and fifth places, and the one achieved by the quartet formed by Sonia Molina-Prados (Manzanares), Jael Bestué (Barcelona), Paula Sevilla (La Solana) and María Isabel Pérez (Sevilla) is one of those that leaves a good taste in the mouth : “Record this moment”, the Andalusian told her companions, formed in a circle on the track at the end.

Spain started somewhat behind, but kept the tension at all times and did not give up. He passed the 100m to the tail, also the 200m, but the problems of Great Britain and Switzerland in the delivery of the baton allowed them to overtake them and finish fifth in the world and second in Europe, only behind Germany, which was bronze. They started with the seventh mark of the finalists, with which the result has exceeded expectations, and that was seen in the faces of the sprinters, euphoric.

What has happened to make that leap in quality? “Our mentality has changed a lot. We believe ourselves equal to them, we do not see them superior to us, we do not feel inferior. I think we look at them face to face”, analyzes Maribel Isabel Pérez, “We have always known each other, the hand goes very fast”, says Sonia Molina-Prados about the agility with which they pass the baton and the good relationship they maintain.

For years, the Spanish 4×100 record was one of those that remained stagnant. In Seville 2002 he went below 44 seconds (43.78s) for the first time. Eight years later the level dropped to 43.45s, and another eight more had to pass before he beat himself again (43.31s). That mark of 2018, the last one before the explosion of the relay that is being experienced now, has already been improved three times this year: 43.28s at the Ibero-American meeting in Huelva (in a relay without Jael Bestué or Maribel Pérez). And in the two races in Oregon: 42.61s in the qualifying round and 42.58s in the final, with which the positive inertia suggests that she may fall again soon, perhaps in the European Championships in Munich, which starts in three weeks. .

This constant evolution has allowed that, for the first time in history, the Spanish mark is faster than the individual men’s 400m record (43.03s, of the South African Wayde van Niekerk). In addition, the fifth place in the relay equals that obtained by Raquel González in the 35-kilometer walk, both the best positions of the Spanish in the Oregon World Cup that concludes this Sunday.

Surprise defeats for Jamaica and USA

Up front, the big surprise was the victory of the American relievers over the Jamaicans. The latter took the first three places on the podium in the individual event, so they started as clear favorites, but in a very tight finish they had to settle for silver just four hundredths away.

Something similar happened in the men’s race, where Canada silenced Hayward Field by beating the Americans, who had tripled in the 100m individual, at home. The American relay thus adds a new disappointment. Of the last seven World Cups he has only been able to win one: Doha 2019.

