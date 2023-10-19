The image of Kurdish female fighters fighting against the Islamic State in the Syrian war is widespread. Or that of female soldiers of the Israeli army, like that of officer Ella Waweya, an Arab and Muslim who uses social networks to convince women of her religion that Israel is a victim and not guilty of the latest events in the area. But the vision that predominates in the Western world about the female role in organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah is that of a mother in a chador who accepts the death of her husband in attacks against the state of Israel in the hope of pleasing the wishes of Allah, educating his children in Islam to follow the father’s example if necessary.

However, some of them have broken the glass ceiling, reaching power within these two organizations considered terrorist by half the world. Women with studies and family. This is the case of the Palestinian Jamila Al-Shanti, killed yesterday at the age of 68 in Gaza during an Israeli air attack. The widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi (killed in the Second Intifada), in 2021 she became the first female member of his political arm. Next to her, Fatima Shurrab, leader of the Hamas women’s section, involved in popular and organizational activities.

Already in 2006, with the victory of this group in the Palestinian elections, Al-Shanti was one of the six Hamas parliamentarians. Until then, she had her position as a professor of Psychology and Education at the Islamic University of Gaza. The founder of the women’s group, she became very popular by leading a march that year against the Israeli siege of a Gaza mosque in which 70 of its militants were hiding. Three days later, her house was bombed; She had gone out, but her sister-in-law and two other people died in the attack.

The ‘Mother of Martyrs’, three of her ten children dead



In an interview that year she spoke like this: «Having a Hamas woman in Parliament is very important because the world has many misconceptions about this organization, especially about how it treats women. And the intention is to correct many ideas about things that do not come from Islam but from tradition. Is not the same. It’s very different. “We are going to show the world that we are civilized, that we are civilized women.”

But among those new parliamentarians was Maryam Farhat. She is also known as Umm Nidal, but above all as the ‘Mother of Martyrs’, since three of her ten children died in attacks against Israel. She is credited with saying: “I wish I had 100 children like Mohammad. He would sacrifice them for the love of God. She was referring to one of her children, shot dead by Jewish soldiers in an attack on an Israeli settlement that left five students dead. She passed away in 2013 at age 64 due to illness.

Immolated



Also elected were Huda Naim, leader of the women’s movement; Nermin Ibrahim, a 21-year-old karate practitioner at the time and president of the Women’s Student Committee after having completed religious law with excellent grades, and Ansam Adnan, who at only 19 years old was in charge of media relations.

It is impossible to know how many activists there are in Hamas. Until recently, the role of women had been restricted to taking care of children, but during the Second Intifada, between 2000 and 2005, several of them immolated themselves seeking to actively participate. The first Palestinian to die in a suicide attack was Wafa Idris, in January 2002, a nurse by profession and a Red Crescent volunteer worker. Although she did not belong to Hamas, like Reem Riyashi, a mother who blew herself up among Israeli soldiers in Gaza in 2004, becoming the eighth Palestinian suicide bomber and the first affiliated with Hamas. In 2007, this organization formed the first female military battalion, training dozens of women.

Rima Fakhri, leader of Hezbollah.



R.C.







In Hezbollah



Hezbollah, an organization similar to Hamas in its position against Israel but in Lebanon, also has its own names. In 2004, Rima Fakhri was the first woman elected to the Political Council of Hezbollah and the only one in its history to date. She graduated in Agricultural Engineering in 1990 from the American University of Beirut, master’s degree in Political Science and mother of 4 children. In 1994 she began to lead the Hezbollah Women’s Organization, and a decade later she joined the political council, where at first she had to endure suspicion from her male colleagues, as she explained in an interview with the European Institute of the Mediterranean. : «But as I carried out my position they accepted me. “In addition, they appointed me to join the Council, I did not request it.”

‘Women of Hezbollah’ (2008) is a documentary film shot by Lebanese director Maher Abi Samra, which delves into the role of two women members at different levels of this organization. Both consider Hezbollah as a path to the liberation of Palestine, an objective so important as to sacrifice their freedom and that of their children, as well as accept their widowhood if this is God’s will. Even so, they talk about machismo within the Party of God (hezbollah translation), and one of them, Zeinab, expresses herself like this: “If I had the power, I would give freedom to women, I would open the doors that imprison them. their lives. If marriage is inconvenient, then I will also abolish it.