The Sine-Saloum delta is a small paradise in Senegal. Much of it was declared Heritage of humanity by unesco in 2011. “Formed by the arms of three rivers, the site comprises a network of brackish water channels with more than 200 islands and islets, mangrove forests, Atlantic coastal areas and a dry forest,” explains the United Nations agency. However, in recent decades, the delta has suffered the effects of climate change, confirms Fatou Ndoye, president of the NGO Enda Graf Sahelwho works in the area. “The advance of the sea is particularly dramatic. Land salinization has led to the abandonment of agriculture. Also, and above all, the disappearance of shellfish. So it has been necessary to look for alternative economic activities. I accompany this effort with the idea of ​​strengthening the resilience of the communities, especially women, so that they have other sources of income. We strengthen their skills, but we also value traditional knowledge and use it to test new techniques together with the university”, says Ndoye.

The increase in water salinity, the decline of mangroves, climate change, industrial fishing and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (known by its acronym as IUU fishing)—practiced by large ships from all over the world on the Atlantic coast—have caused many people to no longer be able to live off the natural resources that guaranteed the survival of their ancestors for generations. For this reason, many young people chose, and continue to choose, to migrate to Europe in search of a better life. Until now, the men left, and the mothers, wives and girlfriends stayed waiting for them to arrive safely at their destination and they could start sending remittances to alleviate the situation of the family. This is how the Senegalese writer Fatou Diome describes it in her novel those who await (The Aleph Publishers, 2011).

The man is no longer the only one who contributes money to the house, they too, and even more than them. Therefore, now they can also demand to be taken into account in decision-making

But the women of the Sine-Saloum delta have grown tired of waiting for those who left to send their help. And, above all, mothers have grown tired of seeing their children leave and not knowing what life they lead away from them. For this reason, they have decided to take the initiative and look for alternative ways of generating income that allow them to support their families and stop the flow of young people abroad.

go out and parties

The entrance to the town of Faoye is presided over by a salt desert. The sun bounces off the white ground and blinds the visitor. It is there that a group of 60 women from the Diam Bougoum association have found a way to generate income.

To get the salt they sell, they have to dig wells, shallow rectangles, and a channel through which they let the sea water come until the enclosure is full. If this does not flow, they resort to an electric pump to achieve it. When it reaches the top, they let it evaporate for 15 days, after which the first grains of salt are obtained. These are extracted and piled up. Then they are put into bags for sale. Trucks from all over the country arrive there to buy them. A 25-kilo bag sells for 700 CFA francs (1.06 euros).

Mamah Coumba Sarr (in yellow) and Awa Basse, treasurer and president, respectively, of the Diam Bougoum association, check the state of the wells they have dug in the Faoye salt pans to see if the salt is ready to be collected.

With the income they earn, they grant microcredits to the members of the group. “Most of them do business. With the money they receive they buy things to sell later. It is also to help your family or to do some work around the house. But they have to return this credit to the common fund, which we then use for new microcredits”, explains Mamah Coumba Sarr, treasurer of the association.

Now, this group wants to go one step further and expand their sources of income generation. Some of the women are training in the processing of nuts such as cashews or peanuts and drying fruits. The formation and implementation of these initiatives have been possible thanks to the support of the Senegalese NGO SAPOP and of the Spanish Root Rights. Both are part of the Santander Best Africa program of the Santander Foundation.

The development of projects such as that of the Ndamior association, which brings together 50 women, has generated an important change in the town. You can see that more money is circulating now. One of the consequences of this are the celebrations, which are carried out with increasing quality. They have bought chairs, awnings, pots, plates, cutlery… Everything necessary to celebrate a good party. People hire them to cook and organize weddings, baptisms, circumcisions or any other festive occasion.

“A part of the profits go to the association, others are distributed among the members of the group. We also make reimbursable loans. For example, we have given 25 women 25,000 francs (37.86 euros) each to do their own business. Then there are the parties that are organized and we already have fixed prices, of which a part goes directly to the members who work that day”, explains Maimouna Coumba Labou, president of the cooperative.

Detailed shot of the sea salt collected by the women of the Diam Bougoum association, in Senegal.

The success and autonomy that the women of these two associations have acquired are encouraging others to organize themselves and start their own projects. A new women’s cooperative has sprung up in Faoye, their goal is to build food security granaries. This is how these pioneers have opened a path that other colleagues are beginning to follow. The success of a few is the inspiration of many.

Women who generate work

Faoye’s associations, and those that are being formed, only bring together women. When asked why there are no men on these projects, they all laugh. “If the men want them to make their own association,” answers Awa Basse, president of Diam Bougoum, without holding back her laughter.

However, men are very present in all the activities that these cooperatives carry out. They are the ones who dig the wells and canals, remove the salt, bottle it or load the trucks. They are the ones who put up the awnings, the chairs, the ones who build the warehouse or the fence. Women have managed to create paid jobs that allow young people to earn a salary and thus avoid having to emigrate. “If they have to leave, let them do it legally, with papers and not through deserts,” says Sarr with the assent of the women around her.

A group of women from the Ndamior association poses in front of the cooperative’s warehouse where they keep the utensils they use for the celebrations. Chema Caballero

The man is no longer the only one who contributes money to the house, they too, and even more than them. Therefore, now they can also demand to be taken into account in decision-making. Something that didn’t happen before.

Solidarity Camps

Behind this small revolution of the women of Faoye is the association Solidarity Camps, which offers a different way of traveling and getting to know Senegal in a sustainable and ecological way. It has three camps in the country, one of them in Faoye. A few basic cabins overlooking the river and a communal dining and bar area. All erected with sustainable constructions that blend in with the environment. A place managed entirely by the people of the town. Khady Faye is in charge of this project in the Sine-Saloum delta, and like her, most of her workers are women. “Perhaps, before the people of this town thought that a woman could not be in charge of a business, but now they have seen that it is possible and the mentality is changing”, she affirms.

The success of a few is the inspiration of many.

This association selects and monitors the initiatives that the people of the area present to later channel them to the Santander Best Africa programme.

Farms for food security

Not far from Faoye, in Fimela, a group of women have chosen agriculture as a means of generating income. They receive training at the SAPOP school farm where they learn sustainable farming techniques and learn about plants and fruit trees that adapt to the new conditions of the Sine-Saloum delta. Likewise, they are introduced in the breeding of birds in a sustainable way. Finally, they attend transformation and conservation courses of the products obtained. Cheikh Tidiane Diduf, director of the organization, explains that the program is a success and that they have a long waiting list due to the lack of space to accommodate more students.

Once the apprenticeship period is over, the women’s associations organize their own farms. Part of the profits they make goes to the beneficiaries, another to the association. With this, microcredits are granted with which women can do other businesses that complement the family economy or help at home.

In this case, SAPOP also has the support of the Spanish organization Enraíza Derechos.

Women who have grown tired of waiting

Perhaps the question that now hangs in the air is why look for money abroad when it can be found in the same country. With a little help, these women are demonstrating that they are capable of generating income that allows them to take care of their needs and create employment. In this way, they manage to ensure that many young people in the area are no longer forced to abandon their land in search of a better future.

Sustainable farms, salt, the organization of events, possible food security barns and so many other initiatives that are emerging, shows that the women of the Sine-Saloum delta want to turn history around. Now they are the ones who find solutions to the problems that climate change, industrial fishing or poverty cause in their towns. They have become generators of income and employment and as such are beginning to change the destiny of their families.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.