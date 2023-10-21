The ‘Jungle Guardians’ of Rio de Janeiro. Ana Márcia, their leader, second from left to right. Leonardo Carrato

“That garden is the apple of my eye,” says Ana Márcia Rodrigues on the way to the corner of the Borel favela, in Rio de Janeiro, where there used to be a landfill. Next to a still quite polluted river now stands a discreet garden with native and medicinal plants that a group of women care for with care. Aunt Márcia, as everyone in the neighborhood knows her, and her colleagues are some of the Guardians of the junglean innovative project by the Rio city council that puts the residents of these communities at the center of the environmental fight.

The Wonderful City It sits on the lush Atlantic Forest biome, which once covered the entire coast of Brazil. Now only 27% of the original coverage remains. In Rio, the jungle and the city coexist side by side, and although from a bird’s eye view that symbiosis works spectacularly, at street level the reality is different. Favelas are often built on slopes that were previously covered with vegetation. It is not uncommon for the poorest neighbors, who usually live in the highest and most inaccessible parts, to cut down some trees to build their humble brick houses. Aside from the environmental impact, these sloped constructions often end in tragedy, with landslides caused by summer rains. The city council assures that the horizontal expansion of the favelas, more frequent in the 80s and 90s, is controlled, and that now the growth is more vertical, adding floors to what has already been built, but even so the borders of these neighborhoods are hot zones .

A heron rests on the river that borders the Morro do Borel favela. Leonardo Carrato

Márcia climbs to the top of her favela to reach the reforestation area. Along the way, some drug traffickers armed with rifles make sure there are no police incursions. On the border of the favela, where there were once houses, a mango tree and small bushes now grow. Part of the guardians’ job is to ensure that no one builds here. Reconciling the preservation of the environment and social emergencies is not easy; it requires negotiation and dialogue. That is why the role of these women, highly respected in their neighborhood, is fundamental. Márcia, who had been acting as an environmental educator on her own for 27 years, is grateful to have the support of the city council. She receives help of 1,700 reais a month (about $340). “In the past I was alone, and this is hard work, but now we are a group and we even have companies that help us,” she explains, satisfied. She now jokes that she no longer has a life of her own: her colleagues guardians They constantly notify her when someone leaves garbage where it doesn’t belong or if the reforestation seedlings need to be touched up. Communication via WhatsApp groups goes like a shot and ends up improving the capillarity of the city council, which in cases of serious irregularities is much faster when it comes to sending the environmental police, for example.

The objective of the program is mainly environmental, but it has positive collateral effects on the self-esteem of women with long-suffering daily routines. Márcia confesses that until recently she was very depressed because she couldn’t find work. “Now I feel empowered, as they say.” In total, there are 122 women in 25 favelas in the city, but the program plans to grow in the coming months. Participants receive training courses, whether to improve their knowledge about the rainforest or flood prevention or to learn how to edit videos and refine their profile. influencers on social networks. Thanks to the program, the mayor’s office hopes to achieve gender equality among environmental workers next year; Right now, 70% are men, who are mainly dedicated to hill reforestation.

The project’s priority objectives are to stop irregular constructions and the correct disposal of waste, but it goes further. The case of Alexandra Roque, from the Providencia favela, in the center of the city, is an example. When she arrived here decades ago she settled on a vacant lot at the foot of the hill. To fix the sloping earth in front of her house, he used remains of sofas and beds that she found in the landfill that was right next to her. The landscape now is that of a garden in the middle of the cement, which is also a kind of informal community center, where with the help of another Guardian, Lene Silva, grows aromatic plants and all kinds of fruits and vegetables, but also coffee, cotton, annatto or cinnamon. She gives remedial classes to neighborhood children and courses for women, and teaches stubborn pedagogy about the benefits of recycling or dry toilets. During the pandemic, she took up making natural soap and she has already distributed almost 27,000 liters. The neighbors of the favela fight over her recipe.

Containers with solutions that are used to make natural soap. Leonardo Carrato Lene Silva de Sousa, one of the representatives of the ‘Guardians of the Jungle’ program. Leonardo Carrato A garden cultivated in Morro da Providência by one of the guardians. Leonardo Carrato

Your lifestyle, more in line with trends echo fashionable that hardly reach these neighborhoods, it is still an eccentricity for the majority of its neighbors, but she is one of the agents of transformation signed by the mayor’s office. In any case, she is very critical of the way public power usually approaches favelas. “Here the institutions increasingly come with a proposal. When they want to do something, they give it a nice name for the ugly thing they are going to do, with people from outside, who make a model that seems wonderful to them but that doesn’t work for us,” she remarks. While she talks non-stop, behind her house, she can see the enormous tower of the cable car that goes up to the favela, a pharaonic work made in the heat of the Olympic splendor and that has been abandoned for several years. Roque is grateful that for the first time the people of the territory have been turned to to find solutions. He attributes it to the current Secretary of the Environment, Taina de Paulaarchitect and urban planner, black and raised in the favelas.

This progressive politician explains by phone that this different perspective is key to the operation of the program, which is based on the premise of “environmental racism” and that certain sectors and territories have historically been excluded from the broader environmental debate. “In Rio, the transition between the favela and the jungle is very poorly resolved (…) the people who are in those areas are strategic in ensuring that there is no advance (of urbanization) and that there are reforestation practices. It doesn’t make much sense to bring people from outside to do that work, each territory has its specificity. It is very important to create a local perspective that is sensitive and close to public power,” he says.

Tainá de Paula, Secretary of Environment and Climate of Rio de Janeiro and promoter of the ‘Guardians of the Jungle’ project. Leonardo Carrato

The secretary assumes that the most serious challenge for environmental work in these neighborhoods is coexistence with organized crime and assures that women act with certain “security protocols”, in reality, the same care that they apply in their daily lives. Many favelas are controlled by drug trafficking factions or militias. These latter mafia organizations dominate the majority of the western area of ​​the city, precisely the area where most construction is carried out and where there are most territorial tensions. Almost weekly, the mayor’s office appears with bulldozers to demolish buildings built by the paramilitaries. Although each year the city reforests between 40 and 60 hectares on hills that were turned into pasture years ago, the urban appetite is stronger. Despite the apparent exuberance of Rio’s green, the city has a forestry deficit, comments the secretary. The news guardians They come to do their bit and change that reality.