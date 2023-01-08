This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do it at this link.

“A little more than 60 years ago in the building of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, in Mexico, there was no bathroom for women ministers, because there were no women ministers either…” This is how my partner Beatriz and I (Almudena Barragán) began. the chronicle about the appointment of Norma Piña, the first woman to be president of the Supreme Court of Justice in Mexico in almost 200 years of history. An advance, without a doubt, in a country that is still deeply unequal. “I feel accompanied, supported, agreed by all of them and by all of us. I feel very strong, because I know that we are all here showing that we can”, were the first words of Norma Piña after being appointed.

Her arrival at the top of the judiciary has become a hopeful boost for young lawyers and law students, but also for feminist, environmental, LGBT+ and human rights organizations. The celebration of the figure of Piña is not only due to the fact that she is a woman, but also because she is a career jurist whose actions support her by her markedly progressive court in favor of the rights of women and other groups.

“We are all here today despite the fact that historically we have been subjected to situations of systematic and structural exclusion in relation to men, facing additional challenges, in our labor incorporation, we are here today assuming the invisible double and triple shifts, overcoming the imbalance in the balance work and family. As the poet would say: ‘Making the way by walking,’ he said in November when welcoming the 87 new federal judges.

Piña has ended up breaking what seemed like an inaccessible glass ceiling and will preside over not only the SCJN until December 2026. The position also includes the presidency of the Federal Judicial Council, the governing body of the entire federal judiciary. Behind her, others come, but the balance is still unbalanced. In the last four years, 227 district judges have been appointed —which is equivalent to 50% of those appointed since 1995—, however, they continue to be only 40% of the head of the courts. And the gap gets even bigger the higher you go up the steps. For example, of the 11 plenary ministers, only four are women: Margarita Ríos Farjat, Yasmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortiz, in addition to the current president. Norma Piña has four years ahead of her in which she will deal with key issues on the feminist agenda, such as abortion, the regulation of surrogacy or obstetric violence, in addition to burning issues in the country such as militarization or informal preventive detention.

Cases like Piña’s are becoming more common, partly as a consequence of feminist struggles, but their reaching the top of the judiciary is still an exception on the continent, as Lorena Arroyo explains with these figures. According to ECLAC’s Gender Equality Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean, until the end of 2021, the proportion of women ministers in the highest courts of justice or supreme courts in the region was 30.4%. Your data reflects a noticeable difference between countrieswith cases such as Guatemala, Panama and some Caribbean islands where the participation of women in the highest court exceeds 50% and others where their presence is almost non-existent.

It took 30 years for the Constitutional Court of Colombia to be led by women. In 2022, the country’s highest court made history with the election of judges Cristina Pardo and Diana Fajardo as president and vice president of the full court. Last year, for the first time since the justice body existed, women were the majority. Until the departure, due to the fulfillment of her term, of the lawyer Gloria Stella Ortiz, there were five magistrates in front of four men, explains Sally Palomino. The five o’clock photo marked a milestone. A decade ago, only one woman held a seat on this court. The last one who managed to sit there was Natalia Ángel Cabo, who on the day of her appointment said that she had tried three times. Female representation in the country’s high courts reaches only 23% and parity still seems far away.

Colombian magistrates.

The Excellence in Justice Corporation studied the presence of women in the highest courts in Colombia from 1996 to 2021 and found that, for example, the Supreme Court of Justice has held 119 magistrates, of which only 18 (15.1% ) have been women. In the criminal chamber, where they have elected 41 magistrates, they have only managed four appointments. The oldest courts, the Supreme Court and the Council of State (CE), are where there are the worst results. The EC, created in 1817, appointed a female magistrate for the first time in 1978 and only until 1991 was a woman selected to preside over it. Since then, 128 magistrates have been appointed, but only 31 have been women.

A report prepared by the Autonomous University of Chile presented in 2022 on the participation of women in judicial bodies in the region reflects the progress of the female presence in judicial powers, prosecutors and public defenders, with a regional average of 51%. However, a qualitative analysis in ten countries with the experiences and opinions of more than a hundred female judges, magistrates, academics, and experts reveals that this increase “does not mean that these spaces guarantee equal opportunities for men and women, nor that they respect the women’s human rights, or are gender sensitive regarding access to justice”. The analysis corroborates that they continue to be at a disadvantage, especially in their access and permanence in the courts. And the data is more worrying when looking at the presidencies of the high courts: between 1900 and 2021, only 43 female judges had filled a total of 4,057 positions.

Despite the barriers, in the region there are and have been notorious examples of women at the head of the highest courts and justice agencies. For example, in Peru, the Supreme Court and the Judiciary are headed by a woman, Elvia Barrios, the first to hold that position. The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office has Diana Salazar as number one, a human rights specialist who is also the first Afro-descendant woman to reach that position. In addition, several Central American jurists have stood out at the forefront of the fight against corruption and for human rights, even though that has meant ending up in exile, such as the former Guatemalan attorney general Claudia Paz y Paz, who prosecuted the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt . While others, like the Costa Rican Elizabeth Odio, have ended up in front of international courts. Odio was president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and judge of the International Criminal Court and the International Criminal Court ad hoc for the former Yugoslavia.

As we can see, breaking the glass ceiling is not enough. The presence of women more and more in the high courts should be the norm and not the exception. Something that the Mexican sociologist Amneris Chaparro mentioned in an interview after Norma Piña’s victory: “We have taken centuries to get there but there is no going back. Hopefully more women will access more spaces of power. The door has to be opened so that it never closes again.”

📸 The photo of the week

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets the son of her colleague Jimmy Gomez on January 3 in the US House of Representatives. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN (REUTERS)

By Lorraine Arroyo

The US Congress this week has seemed like a schoolyard in which a small group of bullying students hijacks the ball so that no one can play. Late on Friday night and, after 15 votes and a dramatic session that ended up being defined with a call from former President Donald Trump to his supportive congressmen, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives after giving in to demands of the most radical wing of his party. But, in addition to a dramatic spectacle that, as my colleague Miguel Jiménez writes, portends a dysfunctional and conflictive legislature, voting days have left us with a very tender image that calls for reflection on the division of parenting tasks.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez went to the vote with his 4-month-old son Hodge, and could be seen feeding him a bottle and changing his diapers. That legislators take their children and grandchildren to the opening day of the legislative year is common in Washington. In fact, Gómez’s baby was not the only child in the House, but the California representative wanted to take advantage of the image to put important issues on the table such as family reconciliation and the need to expand public aid for child-rearing in a country where maternity leave is not guaranteed. In fact, as my colleague Antonia Laborde recounted in this article, the United States is the only developed nation in the world where there is no national law that guarantees paid maternity (or paternity) leave.

In one of multiple votes, Gomez endorsed fellow Democrat Hakeem Jeffries as House leader while carrying her baby “on behalf of her son Hodge and all working families who need the child credit extension.” It was also important for him, according to what he said in interviews with the US media, to show the need for a better division of parental tasks. “We have to normalize that parents are with their children, be it at home or at work (…) Men have to do our part. We don’t put our lives at risk by bringing children into the world like women,” he said.

His wife Mary, who is deputy mayor of Los Angeles, also traveled to Washington, but the inability of legislators to agree on the choice of speaker meant that she could not stay until Friday to see her husband’s oath because she had to go back to your city to work. The baby stayed with the congressman. “We believe in the idea that my wife or any woman should not be the caregiver by default,” said the legislator. “My job is a little more flexible because I’m the head of my office (…) So it was easier for me to stay with him,” Gomez said.

The Gómez probably have more facilities than most Americans to carry out the task of raising a baby, but the image of him with his son in his arms has been a beautiful symbol in the midst of the chaos to remember the pending tasks in the United States in the search for family reconciliation of workers.

🚀 An Instagram account to follow

By Monica Monsalve

Venezuelan aerospace engineer, natalie quintero, is not only one of the more than 30,000 people behind Artemis, the NASA mission that wants to send the first woman to the Moon. She is also passionate about the communication of science and space, a subject that few speak about, much less in Spanish. That is why she opened this magnificent Instagram account, stemforaerospace, in which she explains the NASA missions, recognizes women scientists and shows the “behind the scenes” of the Artemis mission. It’s an account to remind us that science is for girls! A few weeks ago, I spoke with Quintero. You can read the interview here.

Venezuelan aerospace engineer Nathalie Quintero poses next to NASA’s Space Launch System. stemforaerospace (RR.SS.)

🗞️ Some news of the week

