Are two. For the first time in the political history of Ecuador, two women appear on the ballot aspiring to the most important positions of authority. In a country where six out of ten women have been victims of some form of violence, this is a triumph. However, when you look at the concepts and principles they defend, the feeling is rather that of defeat.

This Sunday, October 15, 6.82 million women and 6.6 million men, according to the electoral roll, will vote for the replacement of Guillermo Lasso. As a consequence of a failed government, the current president will hand over the helm of a country that navigates in the dark in a thick, red, very red ocean… This year Ecuador made it onto the list of the most violent countries in the world and, in that scenario , Luisa González aspires to occupy the position of president, representing the conservative left-wing party Revolución Ciudadana (RC); while Veronica Abad She may be elected vice president by the center-right movement National Democratic Action (ADN) as Daniel Noboa’s running mate.

After the 2021 general elections, the Democracy Code established that the binomials must be equal. That means that the formulas that aspire to govern must have a woman and a man on their list. The law was applied for the first time in 2023. In a country inhabited by 51.3% women, which constitutes a vulnerable group, it is worth asking whether the fact that it is no longer rare to see them in political competition and holding positions Popular election results in public policies built on the basis of a gender approach. And the answer is more complex than it seems.

Parity is necessary because it opens the possibility that the different voices in a society can feel represented. It is more relevant in a context where women’s participation has always been a minority. Data from the National Electoral Council (CNE) confirm this. For example, ten years ago, in 2013, all the candidates for the main dignities (president and vice president) were men.

But parity is not enough when it comes to advancing an agenda that prioritizes the needs and rights of vulnerable groups. Nor does it guarantee eradicating sexist politics. And in that González and Abad serve as an example. The policy they profess replicates what has been questioned so many times.

Next Sunday, Luisa González (45) could become the first woman to formally occupy the presidency of the Republic. Rosalía Arteaga did so before her, for only five days, in 1997, after being prevented from holding office following the overthrow of then-president Abdalá Bucaram.

His political career began in 2007 when he sought a substitute assemblyman seat in the Constituent Assembly. She did it with the Social Christian Party, an opponent of the Citizen Revolution, which at that time defended including the death penalty in the new Constitution. Later, he connected with Correismo from where he assumed some relevant positions. In 2021, she became an Assembly Member for Manabí and positioned herself against causes mobilized by Ecuadorian feminist collectives.

In February 2022, the current candidate spoke out against the law that regulates the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in cases of rape. Her argument was that the proposal “attempts to enter through the window an ideology of groups that seek to legalize free and voluntary abortion in Ecuador.” Group ideology? She was probably referring to women who, for decades, and from spheres such as academia, medicine, activism and politics, have sought to guarantee sexual and reproductive health rights. In the country that he intends to govern today, according to official data, more than 1,900 “live births” of minors between 10 and 14 years of age are registered annually. Almost 2,000 births resulted from rape. But for her, “abortion is not a right.”

It is worth noting that his Government plan allocates a point to “justice for women and girls”, where it is committed to fighting all forms of violence, including domestic violence, sexual violence and harassment in all its forms. But, it is not possible to forget that, in September 2021, she, also as a legislator, voted against the censure and dismissal of the former Ombudsman, Freddy Carrión, sentenced for sexual abuse.

Today González maintains that, although his opinion on issues of family, religion, abortion, marriage and sexual education has not changed, he will govern for everyone.

Meanwhile, the face of Verónica Abad (46) from Cuenca will appear only on the ballot, because she has been deleted from the campaign of her partner Daniel Noboa. The businessman announced that, upon arriving at the Carondelet Palace, he will entrust him to “dedicate focused efforts to issues of social development of our migrant brothers.” With this it is clear that her role was to comply with the quota required by law.

The founder of the Network of Women Managers went viral with a series of phrases that portray her as a denier of the most complex problems of Ecuadorian society. For example, about femicides – which between January and September 2023 alone number 238 – she said that they do not exist and that they are not real.

Despite her experience as a businesswoman, she believes that women with children should not earn the same salary as a man who performs the same position. In her opinion, mothers work less because the maternal role demands more time. Abad makes invisible that, according to official data, women dedicate an average of 31 hours to “unpaid household work,” activities related to care tasks, while men dedicate about 11 hours to the same.

That women who live in a violent country occupy positions of power and decision-making is a triumph. But for women to replicate traditional ways of doing politics and building power tastes like defeat. Building politics with a gender perspective means challenging violence. That violence that is born from the highest spheres of power.