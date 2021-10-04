Continue to hold court in the house of the Big Brother Vip the story of Soleil Rises and his racist phrase. Big Brother has decided not to take action against him and also the columnist Sonia Bruganelli has immunity to her.

A decision that did not go down to the main haters of the influencer in the house who immediately after the episode gathered in the blue room, revealing all their disappointment. Ainett Stephens, Jessica, Lulù and Clarissa Selassié, Raffaella Fico, Francesca Cipriani and Jo Squillo they disagreed with the program authors’ decision. The first to speak was Samy Youssef what he said: “After tonight if I go out it’s even better. Look after what happened it would be better to go out ”.

Of the same opinion the former black cat Ainett one of the most resentful by Soleil’s words: “So it means that everything is valid here, you can say anything. Then one apologizes. One can offend and then apologize. But life is not fair. Samy was right and ended up nominated “ – he said. Jo Squillo replied: “Raffaella was right, it was planned like this, it had to go like this “. And finally Clarissa: “Now are we to pretend we like her? Should we lick her c ** o? I said the first episode that she was a big rude and you all fell in there ”.

Just Clarissa immediately after discussing in the blue room with the girls went to the garden where she re-addressed the subject with Nicola Pisu who has connected a lot with the influencer in the house.

“I have forgiven for everything, those who have beaten me, insulted me, but forgiveness is born if there is repentance from the heart. That was not repentant from the heart, I do not forgive her. I know you like Soleil, so you will always try to see it positively. We know you like her and you don’t want to expose yourself” – he said.

