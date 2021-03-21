Thursday, 14.05. In Luján, and in every corner of the country that had followed the case on television for 72 hours, there was still emotion over the appearance of M., but the media attention shifted to the scandal that Sergio Berni had just starred in, first pushing and threatening Eduardo Villalba, the Secretary of National Security, and then transferring the insults to Minister Sabina Frederic, whom he openly described as hypocritical and useless. In Plaza de Mayo, a mobilization of picketers demanded an end “with the adjustment and hunger” and the protesters could be identified from the offices of the Casa Rosada because they walked a few meters from the black bars that separate the building from Balcarce Street. The chat group that brings together the ministers then vibrated for the first time.

The message was shot from Vilma Ibarra’s cell phone. “The pushing, shouting and insults of the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires against the Secretary of Security of the Nation, and which he extended to the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, they are of intolerable violence. The adversaries are not inside but outside. We cannot allow it. We are the Front of All. It is between everyone and this is a shame, and a lot, the joint work “, the text said. This is not a reconstruction of Clarion. It is the textual.

The Legal and Technical Secretary of the Presidency lit the fuse and began to promote strong support for Frederic. The most powerful women in the Cabinet, who share the feminist agenda with her and perhaps had typed the message together before it was sent, they quickly folded up and formed a kind of scrum. The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabet Gómez Alcorta, spoke of a “limit” and fostered collective anger. “How long do you have to bank this guy?”they would wonder throughout the day.

With more careful words, while respecting the spirit of the reserved talks, Gómez Alcorta spread a tweet in which he congratulated Frederic and punished Berni, despite the fact that until not so long ago the official order was not to answer him so as not to hurt the susceptibility of who appointed him to his position and whom the Minister of Security considers as his sole boss: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

I want to congratulate @SabinaFrederic and his team for the work they carried out to find Maia, within the framework of the Sofía Alert. Let no violent act tarnish the relief of having found her alive. – Eli Gomez Alcorta (@EliGAlcorta) March 18, 2021

Cecilia Todesca, Deputy Chief of Cabinet and of the Albertist wing of the Executive, preferred as always to be reserved in the chat, but she was furious in private and she maintained a direct dialogue with her colleagues in the Cabinet to coordinate actions. A question of gender was hovering among them but, before that, the decision to mark a political position.

Several spoke with Alberto Fernández. One of them assured that the president took care of “raising the anger” to who had to do it, not to mention the surnames Kirchner and Kicillof. Instead, a male minister denied it. “I assure you that Alberto let her pass. He always tends to minimize conflicts “, He said.

The officials advanced with actions. One of them was to disseminate a brief and forceful text of the group Mujeres governing, which involves 256 women from the highest positions of the Nation (in reality there are more, but that is the maximum number of person that WhatsApp allows for groups). In two tweets they demanded an end to the violence and grievances against Frederic. These members were lapidary with the Buenos Aires minister during the conversation in which the content of the message was debated, although not only with him. They spoke of misogyny, machismo and, at the same time, a lack of political will for the attacks to stop.

The internal rebellion of the women quickly reached the President. It could not not reach him: although he never interacts in the group of ministers, he also integrates it. This time he didn’t say anything either. Yes, several men folded: “I agree “or” I agree “, wrote, among others, the ministers Claudio Moroni (Labor), Matías Kulfas (Production), Agustín Rossi (Defense) and Matías Lammens (Tourism and Sports). To the surprise of many, the one who also joined and abandoned the ostracism was Gustavo Béliz, who, incidentally, is becoming increasingly enigmatic.

The darts did not take long to reach La Plata. “They are looking for my head”Berni pronounced in private. It was not targeting women. It aimed directly at Alberto Fernández. Around the President they denied it. “Sergio wants to raise the price. He is in the campaign. Let the governor take care of firing him or keeping him in office. It’s his problem“They broadcast in offices close to Alberto’s.

Fernández and Kicillof spoke several times during this year and three months of management about Berni’s role. In his last request, a few months ago, Fernández tried to be clear: “You order it “he asked. Kicillof could not, would not or would not let him. There are those who conjecture that the president will not even hint at the replacement of his minister while Cristina supports him. He, in addition, uses it as a shield.

The mayors of the PJ who least like him remember that Axel hardly talks about security issues, while the crime escalates. He lets Berni stroll through television channels, which generally summon him because his phrases and his style catch viewers and certain conductors, who treat him as if he were a showman and not a political leader.

Frederic resists sometimes patiently and sometimes with anger the attacks against her and her ministry. Those who describe it with a docile character are wrong. They must have listened to her when a collaborator brought her the news of the episodes in Luján. A radio interview had ended. One of his advisers thanked journalists for not being aware of the episodes. Yesterday, 48 hours after the incidents, Frederic spoke of his colleague’s “self-centeredness” and said that his actions are “a major problem.” Of course, Berni replied: he accused her of inaction again. And he pointed against Rosada: he said that when there are conflicts they leave him alone.

In the surroundings of Kicillof they ignore the movement of the Nation. “Nobody made Axel any complaints. But none, eh“, they assure in the Government. The president’s collaborators describe the events in Luján as” unfortunate but anecdotal “and highlight:” The search operation for M. worked and that is the important thing. “Perhaps they wanted to say what Berni yells In private: happy ending for M. despite the Nation’s non-collaboration.

Kicillof spoke on Friday, separately, with Alberto and Cristina. Is it true that none of them referred to the episodes of violence? There are found versions. What did begin to lose strength is the rumor that Berni had a chance to head the ballot of national deputies for the Province for this year. Unless Cristina and Máximo Kirchner become infatuated and want to campaign behind the back of the President and his ministers.

This week Máximo was assured of the leadership of the Buenos Aires PJ. Although he had to open the list – which will be the only one – to mayors and classical Peronists who do not agree with La Cámpora, he managed to keep a seal that will be vital for his project of power and that of his group. He could assume the presidency in May. Those who criticized him and promised rebellion – with the exception of Fernando Gray, Esteban Echeverría’s mayor – stopped doing so or only did so in after-dinner conversations that later did not prosper. Maximo knows it and distrusts many who today pat him on the back. For now it works for you: add and continue. New fights will come.