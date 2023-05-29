Today, in London, the “Women in International Boards of Directors” program, organized by the Dubai Women’s Foundation, is launched under the auspices of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President The Emirates Council for Gender Balance, chairwoman of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and will continue until June 5, 2023, with the participation of 20 female employees representing an elite group of leaders in various entities in the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors.

The program, which is organized in cooperation with the Institute of Directors in London, comes within the framework of the efforts of the Dubai Women Establishment to upgrade the functional and leadership skills of women to enhance their role in shaping the future of Dubai and the UAE in general. It mainly aims to introduce the tasks and responsibilities of board members in institutions. In addition to providing Emirati women leaders participating in the program with high-level leadership and administrative skills.

Participating entities

The participants in the program belong to a number of governmental and semi-governmental agencies and the private sector, including: the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Device Dubai Financial Control, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Foundation for the Future, Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Media Corporation, Dubai Women Establishment, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Emirates Airlines Group, Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, International Agency Renewable Energy (IRENA), Emirates Global Aluminium, Zayed University, and Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.

Lead generation

Naima Ahli, Director of the Institutional Support Department and Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, said that the Foundation, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is always keen to improve the performance of Emirati leaders and work to prepare a promising leadership generation of women, and equip them with the necessary tools to deal with Strategic challenges, contributing to shaping the future, and providing the main capabilities that qualify them to play an important role in local and global institutions and achieve unprecedented results and achievements in the field of leadership.

She added that the “Women in Global Boards of Directors” program, which is being implemented in cooperation with the Institute of Directors in London, which is one of the world’s most prestigious institutions in the field of governance, achieves the goals and themes that focus on the strategic plan 2023-2027 of the Dubai Women Establishment related to the development of women leaders. Creating a favorable environment for women in the labor market, and improving the quality of life and stability of women, as the Foundation seeks through these axes to achieve its vision represented in “Dubai becoming a pioneering model for women-friendly cities” based on the availability of supportive legislation and policies and keenness to establish constructive partnerships and provide opportunities for women UAE to influence locally and globally.

effective management

For her part, Sultana Saif, Director of the Women’s Development Department at the Dubai Women’s Establishment, said that this program targets women leaders in the first ranks in the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors by providing a training material that was designed very carefully by leaders with distinguished global experiences, and depends on applying the concept of learning. from peers and benefit from effective management methods.

She added that the state’s keenness and its various institutions to hone the capabilities of Emirati women confirms interest in their prominent and pivotal role in advancing the social and economic future of the UAE, noting that the state has made great strides in enhancing women’s representation in decision-making positions, and it had the lead at the regional level in 2012 in Issuing laws and legislations binding on government institutions regarding the need for women to be represented on boards of directors, in addition to the decision issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority in 2021 regarding the need for women to be represented on the boards of directors of companies listed in the financial markets, in the context of ensuring the empowerment of Emirati women and encouraging them to play a greater role in the boards. Companies Management.

Institute of Directors

Since its inception in 1903, the Institute of Directors (IoD) has focused on three core values: professional development, quality relationships, and meaningful impact. The “Women in Global Boards of Directors” program will present a selection of faculty members at the Institute who have a variety of leadership, professional, managerial and commercial experiences, including David Jewell, Deborah Benson, Murray Eldridge and Sheilagh Duffield.

7 axes

The program includes 7 main areas that are necessary for current and future managers and senior specialists in the field of governance, namely: the strategy of managers, the effective board of directors, risk management, financing for non-financial managers, the role of the director, and the role of the board of directors, as the first axis focuses on “corporate governance” and its development And its importance at the global level, while the second axis sheds light on “Leadership for Managers”, which is a comprehensive axis that emphasizes the importance of strong and empowered leadership in achieving the vision of institutions. It also enhances the awareness of the female members of the methods of developing effective strategic change.

Through the third axis, “Managers’ Strategy”, the participants in the program explore the relationship between strategy, governance and potential risks, as they develop their skills in implementing and evaluating the organizational strategy.

The fourth axis also covers the “effective board”, the roles and tasks assigned to the board of directors, how the board of directors takes decisions, in addition to evaluating the board and its committees, while the fifth axis “risk management” includes topics related to the principles and models of risk management and the importance of building a culture of risk awareness, crisis management and other topics. related to.

The sixth axis, “Financial Affairs for Non-Financial Managers”, enables the participants to familiarize themselves with the main financial concepts and terminology and to provide them with the skills and knowledge necessary to evaluate business plans, audit financial information, and contribute more effectively to the board of directors and decision-making.

As for the seventh and final axis of the program, it focuses on “the role of the director and the board” and allows the participants to understand the duties of the members of the board of directors and legal responsibilities, the role of the board of directors in corporate governance, and risk management, which gives them the necessary confidence to face the challenges facing the boards of directors in the future, and the readiness to move their career to the next level. higher.

Dubai for women

The Dubai Women Establishment has a clear and well-established vision in the field of enhancing the status of working women and supporting them in assuming global leadership positions through innovative professional development programs and building effective international and local partnerships. Creating a quantum leap in its field of work and its response to current and future challenges.