A woman crashed to death, falling from a height on the visor of a residential building in the east of Moscow, reports REN…

According to the TV channel, the body of the deceased was found on Pervomayskaya Street.

According to preliminary data, the woman fell out of the window onto the entrance visor and died from her injuries.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Operational services of the city work on the spot.

Recall that earlier in Rostov-on-Don, an elderly man died when he fell from the window of a hospital ward.