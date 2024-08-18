US woman’s tongue, 7.9 centimeters wide, recognized as the widest in the world

A woman from the US has been officially named the owner of the widest tongue in the world. This is about reported on the Guinness Book of Records website.

The new record holder is Brittany Lacayo from Texas. Her tongue measures 7.9 centimeters at its widest point. At the same time, her organ is 2.5 centimeters wider than it is long. The previous record belonged to Emily Schlenker from the United States and lasted for 10 years. The width of her tongue was 7.33 centimeters.

Lacayo said her large tongue had always been a source of jokes in her family. However, she had never been interested in its exact size. She decided to measure the organ after a friend sent her a video of Shlenker.

The current male record holder is Brian Thompson from the US. His tongue is 8.88 centimeters wide.

