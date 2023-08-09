Her name is Alia Nasyrova, but everyone calls her Rapunzelbecause she is there woman with the longest hair in the world. Her hair exceeds two meters in length, just like the protagonist of the famous children’s fairy tale, also taken from a successful animated feature film signed by Disney. How does she live with such long hair?

There 33-year-old female she said it took two decades for her hair to grow that much. She wanted them to look like Rapunzel, his favorite fairytale character. Taking care of such abundant hair is practically a full-time job for her. The Latvian model explains:

I started growing my hair out because since childhood I really liked long hair. And I’ve always been drawn to long-haired heroines from fairy tales.

I dream of traveling the world, looking for long-haired girls, telling them and showing this beauty, which I treat as an art.

These are the words of the model who offers exclusive content for her paid fans. It sure takes time to take care of that long hair: an hour every day to wash it, a day to air dry it, a bag full of shampoo, conditioner and accessories to leave the house.

How the woman with the longest hair in the world lives

Aliya Nasyrova she also does exercises for her hair, on a yoga mat. They need many treatments and obsessive care, otherwise they couldn’t be so long and so beautiful.

Nasroya’s husband Ivan Balaban said he loves her hair but always tries to stay away: