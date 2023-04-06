The outburst of the woman with the largest lips in the world

Andrea Emilova Ivanova, famous for being the woman with the biggest lips in the world, is desperate because she can’t find a boyfriend.

Interviewed by Daily Mailthe 25-year-old, who underwent more than 40 surgeries to change her appearance for a total cost of around 20 thousand euros, does not however renounce her choices: “I find traditional beauty very boring and I haven’t finished changing the my face”.

The woman, however, can’t find a stable partner: “Of course there are many men who like me a lot, but there are also those who don’t like me. They think I’m weird and crazy. Many men write me private messages on social networks and offer me dates, money, trips to their countries, which is great.”

Andrea Emilova Ivanova, in fact, is looking for true love: “I don’t know if they really like girls like me with an artificial beauty but I can surprise with my kind behavior and my good manners. I want to do an experiment to see if a single man can like a girl like me with ‘enhancements’”.

“So far I’ve had more and more disappointing love stories and dramas, especially during my adolescence, when I was abandoned by two of my ex-boyfriends,” added the 25-year-old who will soon star in the Bulgarian edition, the country where she was born and still lives, of The Bachelorthe reality show in which a bachelor is looking for his ideal woman.