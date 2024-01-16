Hoping to transform his life into a stroke of luck, millions of people play the lottery all the time, It is practically a hobby to buy tickets for the raffles. But fortune is only on the side of some and A woman who does not usually participate in this type of raffle was the winner of a prize worth thousands of dollars.

By playing the Powerball lottery, a woman from Durham, North Carolina, transformed her life, or at least her day, by winning a significant prize. According to what was announced by the authorities of the North Carolina Education Lottery, Marie Ward matched the numbers of four white balls and the red Powerball.

Her good luck led her to win US$50,000 in the draw on December 20, which is already a significant amount to be able to celebrate. However, the woman decided to invest US$3 more to participate in the Power Play that allows the prizes to grow, which is why He obtained double that, that is, US$100,000.

What does the woman who won the lottery plan to do with the money?

When she went to collect her raffle winnings, Marie shared that she intended to go on vacation with her husband somewhere warm. “We'll probably go on a cruise, maybe to the Caribbean,” she told News Observer.

The reality is that it is not a very large prize sum compared to other million-dollar sums, but the reason Ward caught the attention of lottery officials and the media is that He assured that he does not usually buy lottery tickets. This time, she decided to try it when she saw that the jackpot was growing.

This is how she decided to buy her Quick Pick ticket through Online Play, through the lottery website, without imagining that she would become a lucky winner. “It was very early in the morning when I found out. I woke up my husband to tell him. He was very excited,” she said.

It should be said that although her total prize amounted to US$100,000, once federal and state tax withholdings were eliminated, the North Carolina woman took home US$71,509.