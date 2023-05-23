E. Jean Carroll with her legal team and, to her right, Roberta Kaplan, on May 9 in New York. DAVID DEE DELGADO (REUTERS)

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who put Donald Trump on trial for allegedly raping her in a department store changing room in 1996, has requested this Monday a “very substantial” additional amount to the five million dollars she owes pay her the tycoon, in response to his insults on a CNN program just one day after she won the case, which was investigated through civil, not criminal, proceedings.

Carroll aspires to be compensated for new damages for the comments of former President Donald Trump in the continuous information chain after being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, charges for which he was sentenced to compensate the writer and former columnist with five million dollars (two for the abuse and three for defaming her). Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, has filed an amendment to the defamation lawsuit on Monday, due to Trump’s repeated denials about what happened in the store fitting room.

“Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict [el 10 de mayo] show the extent of his malice towards Carroll, as it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hate, ill will or spite,” his lawyers wrote. “This conduct supports a very substantial punitive award,” that is, for damages. In a separate letter to the judge, Kaplan revealed that Trump has threatened to file a lawsuit against Carroll “in retaliation and possibly to seek sanctions.”

Following the unanimous verdict of the popular jury, made up of six men and three women, a federal jury in Manhattan found on May 9 that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Manhattan department store fitting room and then defamed her, lying about what happened, in October 2022. Trump has appealed the verdict, calling Carroll’s allegations a “complete scam.”

This Monday, Carroll’s team of lawyers led by Kaplan, another of the winners of the lawsuit for winning such an old case -which was able to get ahead thanks to a New York law to report sexual crimes even if they have prescribed-, pointed out the publications of Trump on her network, Truth Social, in which she called the verdict a “shame” last October, as well as the disqualifications of Carroll on CNN, to argue that she should be allowed to modify her previous lawsuit, which alleges that Trump defamed her. by denying the incident in some comments, also on social networks, from 2019, while he was president.

The lawsuit filed Monday is a separate action from the one Carroll filed in 2019 against the then-president. This was referring to comments the Republican made at the time, shortly after the writer revealed in a book that he had raped her in a dressing room of a Manhattan luxury store in the mid-1990s. That lawsuit had been diverted by appeals. , but it is still pending, although in its day it was given up for dead in legal channels. The lawsuit that did succeed was the one filed last year thanks to the new New York law.

Trump, the best-placed Republican candidate in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, used the loudspeaker granted by the CNN television network, which on May 10 dedicated a program to him in prime time, to attack the woman, accusing her of having made up the story. Despite the existence of a photograph in which they appear together at the time of the event, an image that was shown repeatedly during the trial, Trump again affirmed that he had never met Carroll, called her “nutty” – he also described her as mentally ill during the preliminary investigation – and said that the recent civil trial was “a rigged agreement” for political reasons, one more example of the incessant witch hunt to which he denounces being the object. CNN received numerous criticisms for giving such a wide space and loudspeaker to the Republican.

