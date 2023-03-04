Rocío Sánchez could have dedicated herself to walking, reading or traveling when she retired from her job at the Bank of the Republic of Colombia. But she discovered by chance a profession that would never have crossed her mind since her training in science. An old painting hanging in her family home in Cartagena, with opaque glass due to the passage of time, led her to become interested in genealogy. She became a self-taught expert diving into her ancestry, an exciting way to fill her time. The possibility that Spain and Portugal gave in 2015 to grant nationality to the descendants of the Jews expelled from the Peninsula turned her hobby into a business. She had the key needed by those Colombians who longed for a European passport.

But this story begins long before the 10,000 family trees he investigated and the 2,600 cases in which he was successful since the laws were signed in the Iberian Peninsula. He begins with a phone call made to him by an aunt from Cartagena: “You are the only one who has always been interested in this old painting. If you want it, it’s yours, I’m going to throw it away.”

The restoration of that family legacy that had never caught the attention of anyone at her grandparents’ house discovered one of the only two known copies of the Cartagena independence act, from 1811. And among the signatories was a surname that Rocío took to be familiar. José María del Real Hidalgo was the first of her ancestors that she investigated. Her story took her to Galicia, to tour parishes and villages in search of baptism, marriage or death certificates. She began to build her own family tree.

“In genealogy, everything you find out satisfies you, but it opens up new questions for you,” says Rocío from her home office in Bogotá. Her infinite curiosity led her to enroll in the Colombian Academy of Genealogy, where 40 experts like her explore the universe of ancient documents. And so she could have continued her whole life, in this “occupation of old people who liked to rummage through papers.” Until in 2015 everything changed.

Spanish and Portuguese laws revolutionized the Spanish-American world. The new way of acquiring nationality through Sephardic ancestors became the cheapest way to obtain a European passport. You just had to try something that is more common than it might seem at first glance. Many Jews expelled from the Peninsula arrived in America after 1492. What better place to start from scratch than in the so-called New World.

One of the only two known copies of the Cartagena independence act, from 1811. Diego Cuevas

One of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities was then established on the Caribbean island of Curaçao, which from there helped finance the Colombian war of independence (1810-1824). Simón Bolívar, in gratitude, offered them the possibility of settling on the Atlantic coast, in cities like Barranquilla or Cartagena. Many others came to the country from Portugal, where they had found refuge after the expulsion from Spain, prior to the expulsion from Portugal. So much so that in America they came to say Jewish as a synonym for Portuguese.

The idea that in Colombia anyone could be of Sephardic descent spread. People contacted the Academy for help. Sánchez and nine other colleagues decided to spend their time on this task. She herself found a Jewish ancestor of hers 23 generations ago, a doctor who came from Portugal. Thanks to him, Sánchez and her daughter obtained Spanish nationality.

Rocío assumed some 10,000 cases not only from Colombia, but also from Panama, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Mexico. “The least we ask of them is that they give us a tree to our great-grandparents,” she explains. And from there she can start to pull back. The sources are huge. Up to 1680 you can get records in parishes, but they do not always exist. In Cartagena, for example, due to the weather or the wars, there are no books from before 1780. From 1500 to 1800 you have to figure out another way. Censuses, wills, a date on a gravestone in a cemetery, a photo in a box, notarial deeds for the purchase or sale of slaves, the General Archive of the Indies, where until the mid-18th century there are licenses for the passengers who took the ships to America, or the documents of the university halls of residence, from Bogotá to Salamanca.

“Most have to be told that they don’t have it, or that if they do, it can’t be proven,” says Sánchez. The applicant pays 300 euros (1,500,000 Colombian pesos) for the study. To that must be added many other expenses. First of 60 to 100 euros for the Jewish federation to study and accredit the documents delivered by the genealogist. With that endorsement, another 50 euros to take a knowledge of Spanish exam endorsed by the Government of Spain. With that approved, the application is submitted to the Spanish Ministry of Justice, which delegates the verification of the evidence to a notary.

Except for those over 70 years of age or minors, all those who want to obtain nationality must appear in person before the chosen notary, so they must travel to Spain. Beyond the plane ticket, the notary expenses are around 300 euros. Once the notary gives the go-ahead, one ignores it until the Ministry of Justice grants the recognition and the pledge of allegiance can be made at any embassy. “Even so, they are the cheapest nationalities, there is no other that costs you less than 10,000 euros (51 million pesos),” says Sánchez.

Rocío Sánchez became a self-taught expert in genealogy upon retirement. Diego Cuevas

Spain has already measured that the spigot that it opened with this law could be infinite, so it set a deadline until 2019, although it was extended until 2021 due to the pandemic. Today, this road is already closed. Although now with the new Law for grandchildren, the issue of Spanish nationality from America is still fully topical.

In Portugal, a cheaper procedure since it does not require a notary or travel to the country, there is no deadline, but since last September the requirements have been extended, which has made the process very difficult. “The government thought that if it continued as it was, everyone would end up being Portuguese,” says Rocío, who thinks that the obstacles to the law could be repealed.

Among the 10 members of the Academy who dedicated themselves to searching for Jewish ancestors, they added some 5,000 success stories. After Mexico, Colombia was the country with the highest number of applications submitted. The delays in the process still keep Sánchez working on the trees of many families, because the open files continue their course.

Sánchez is 66 years old today and continues to dive every day on his computer. “If one day you want to know something about your family, call me.”

