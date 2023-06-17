The story of a 76-year-old woman who was given up for dead in Ecuador had made the rounds on the web, and then “awakened” in the coffin. She is now officially dead. The death of Bella Montoya, aged 76, was certified for the second time by the Martin Icaza hospital in Babahoyo, Ecuador. The same where she had been hospitalized for the first time on June 9 after having a heart attack and where her death had been hastily declared on June 13.

The woman had awakened while she was already in the coffin ready to be buried. It was her relatives themselves, during her funeral, who realized that the woman was still breathing, calling an ambulance. Those present, obviously stupid, had filmed the scene, which immediately went viral. According to the Department of Health, Ms Montoya had been admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke and she “suffered from cardiopulmonary arrest”. Not having reacted to the resuscitation maneuvers, “the doctor on duty confirmed his death”.

Bella Montoya was inside a coffin for over four hours. While her relatives were preparing to set up the funeral chamber, two of them noticed that a strange noise was coming from the coffin: it was the woman who with “her left hand was hitting the wall of the coffin”. When the emergency services were alerted, the 76-year-old was hospitalized again. Now her actual death. A technical committee has been tasked with “thoroughly analyzing this case” and establishing “responsibilities” for the erroneous first death certificate issued by the hospital.