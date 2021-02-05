THE FACULTY OF DREAMS. Sara stridsberg

Sara Stridsberg creates a fragmentary, extravagant and unusual literary delusion to recreate the life of Valerie Solanas, the woman who shot Andy Warhol in 1968. Criticism of Javier Aparicio Maydeu



FIGHT FOR CONCORD. Roberto Fernandez

Roberto Fernández documents in an essay the desires for independence, dismantles the secessionist fallacies and proposes ways to restore coexistence.

Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián



BARRETINAS AND STARS. Albert soler

‘Barretinas y estrellas’, by Albert Soler, does not analyze the hows or the whys of the drift of Catalan independence, but it is a sharp satire with liberating power.

Criticism of Lola Galán



IMITATION OF MAN. Ferran toutain

Ferran Toutain points out that ideologies are reduced to their symbolic ostentations and that authenticity is only collective imitation, individuals repeating a pattern. Criticism of José Luis Pardo



A COUPLE OF COMICS. Don carpenter

Don Carpenter wrote for Hollywood and, despite succeeding, since he lived by what he wrote, he did not feel that way. But he couldn’t complain. Criticism of Laura Fernández



THE LIE IS A FLOWER. Leopoldo Maria Panero

A new posthumous book shows Leopoldo María Panero maintaining the lyrical pulse until the end. Criticism of Manuel Rico

CHRONICLE OF A DECADE AND CHANGES OF PLACE. Valeriano Muzzle

The scruple of veracity guides the memories of the art historian Valeriano Bozal, who reviews the anti-Franco cultural resistance without decorating it with heroic epiphanies. Criticism of Jordi Gracia

LIKE THE BITCH. Louise Chennevière

In ‘Como la perra’ shadows and pains of a femininity reduced to stigma are exhaustively cataloged. But no room for chiaroscuro. Criticism of Marta Sanz