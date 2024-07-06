A Woman told through TikTok that she found a method that works the same as botox to stay young but you don’t have to pay anything to get it. It’s about apply breast milk to the facewhich immediately went viral and This is what the experts think about it.

According to the criteria of

Monica Murphy, 31, a mother of three, said in a TikTok video that has managed to save almost US$500 by using frozen breast milk instead of using botox, to maintain firm, wrinkle-free skin.

In the video that so far has more than three million views, the woman said that “One of my favorite benefits of breastfeeding is free botox”, he added that it is something he has done in past years and said: “Who said that you can’t get botox while breastfeeding clearly you haven’t tried my organic skincare routine “approved for babies.”

The method of the woman who has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok consists of placing breast milk in plastic bags, then putting them in the freezer, once the cold has taken effect, She takes out the frozen milk and applies it all over her face and neck.

Does breast milk have a similar effect to Botox when applied to the face?



Isaac Hernández, a Skincare formulation specialist, spoke through his TikTok account regarding the influencer’s method and said that “unfortunately There is no evidence that it worksalthough he added that he does not consider it to be as harmful as other types of fluids but in general does not recommend applying breast milk to the face“he concluded.

Although the method has gone viral on social media, experts believe that Breast milk does not have a botox-like effect on the facesince Botox is a botulinum toxin that is injected into the facial muscles to temporarily reduce wrinkles and expression lines by paralyzing the underlying muscles.

“Not only does it have excellent quality proteins, sugars, macronutrients and fats, but it also has more than 200 components, including lactoferrin, growth factor hormones and vitamins such as folic acid, A and B12,” she told Bienestar.