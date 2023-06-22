Vania Bonvicini, the assassin of her companion and cousin in San Bonifacio, had already shown very violent attitudes in the past

Vania Bonvicini, the 49-year-old woman who took the life of her partner Maurizio Tessari in San Bonifacio on Tuesday, had already had violent behavior in the past. In fact, it emerged that years before she had hit her ex-husband, and father of her two children, with a car, while the man was on a motorbike with her new partner.

A very violent episode that destroyed a family and shook the entire community of San Bonifacioa small Venetian town in the province of Verona.

It all happened in the early hours of Tuesday afternoon, in the house where Maurizio Tessari, a carpenter from 46 years old, had been living for a few months with Vania Bonvicini, his partner and also a relative. The two were in fact second cousins.

Between the two, according to what emerged, one would have taken place quarrelwhich soon passed from words to aggression.

It was the woman who transcended, the moment she took a knife from kitchen and has hit the man in the back.

Tessari at that point tried to run away and ask for help, but the blade of the knife had him punctured a lung and in a few moments he has slumped to the ground and is deceased.

The Carabinieri immediately arrested the woman and now she is accused of the crime of willful homicide.

It emerged that a few hours before the crime the two were arguing, so much so that the soldiers of the Arma were already intervened to settle the domestic dispute.

The past of Vania Bonvicini

Vania Bonvicini had been living with her cousin and cohabiting for a few months. Years ago she was married to another mana native of Arcole, also in the province of Verona, and there had also been episodes of violence with him.

The 49-year-old, as told by some witnesses from Arcole, was in the throes of a fit of madness attempted to run over her ex-husband between the streets of the country.

She had seen him aboard the motorcycle in the company of new partner and had tried to run them over. After throwing the motorcycle to the ground, the woman had smashed through a shop window with her car.

Several witnesses told of the jealousy always demonstrated by the 49-year-old.