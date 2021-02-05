Her tears and her urgent appeal to the Chancellor touched many people. On Thursday, the 39-year-old family helper from Wattenscheid, Jihan Khodr, threw a stone into the water with her description of the desperate situation of many families in the corona crisis, which continues to make circles the day after.

“I have a big message for you because the families want to help their children with education”, Khodr had explained to the attentive listening Angela Merkel (CDU) in the Chancellor’s digital citizens’ dialogue.

Unfortunately that doesn’t work in many cases: “The parents are powerless. Many families in Wattenscheid and Bochum, many immigrant families are simply illiterate. The children don’t get the support. “

On Friday, Khodr is still upset. She got a lot of reactions, says the mother of four children. In the morning someone even offered laptop donations and support for refugee families. “I spoke to the Chancellor because I just wanted someone from above to hear us and see the reality.”

Technical equipment for children, whom no one could help with their schoolwork in Corona times, is not enough on its own, she explained to Merkel. The children and their parents need contact persons, emergency groups where they can go, and cooperation with schools, students and volunteers.

Merkel appealed to the Wattenscheider

Merkel caught the ball straight away and appealed to everyone in Wattenscheid who could help there to register with the family sponsorship project run by the social service of Catholic women and men. There, Khodr tries to do their best with two other part-time workers to alleviate suffering.

“If someone gets in touch, write me then,” said Merkel, saying goodbye to her interlocutor from the group of 14 mothers and fathers who had participated in the discussion via video conference. The Chancellor expressly thanked them for the impressive description of the situation of families where German is not spoken at home and parents are technically unable to accompany their children’s corona-related distance learning.

Chancellor Angela Merkel in the virtual citizens’ dialogue. Photo: dpa / John Macdougall

She was very moved by the conversation, says Khodr. For many, Angela Merkel is simply the Federal Chancellor. “For others, she is a mother because she listens to everyone.” The 39-year-old mother of three school children and one daycare child knows exactly what she is talking about. “I fled to Germany in 1989 with my mother and six children before the war in Lebanon, ”she reports. There wasn’t much support back then.

There are now many more refugee families here who need help to get an education and one day a job. She has been committed to helping other refugee families for many years. “We also want to give something back to the German people and help each other.”