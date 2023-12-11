Kate Cox, in a file photograph. AP

Kate Cox, the 31-year-old woman who sued Texas to obtain an abortion, has left the State to terminate her pregnancy. The news, confirmed by her lawyers, comes three days after the local Supreme Court temporarily stopped a precautionary measure granted by a lower court that allowed her to carry out the procedure. Cox, 20 weeks and six days pregnant, is at the center of a legal dispute that confronts her with the almost total veto that Texas authorities have imposed on abortion after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Many consider this to be the first case in which a woman has gone to court to ask permission to terminate her pregnancy.

“Last week's legal limbo has been hell for Kate,” Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, the organization that has been in charge of Cox's defense in court, said Monday. The activist considers that the health of her client could not wait for the judges to rule on the case. “She has been in and out of emergency rooms (…) This is why judges and politicians should not make decisions about people who get pregnant,” she added.

Cox's doctors say the fetus has congenital malformations and that continuing with the pregnancy could put her fertility at risk in the future. The couple went to court in Austin to request an abortion a week after receiving a pessimistic diagnosis. Doctors predicted that the baby, who has trisomy 18, would possibly live a week after delivery. Seven out of ten of these cases are stillborn, according to a report presented by the Center for Reproductive Rights in court.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled in favor of the couple. The togada, of progressive ideology, granted a precautionary measure on Thursday so that Cox could undergo the procedure. The State, governed by ultra-conservative authorities, fought hard through the Prosecutor's Office to prevent abortion from being carried out. The argument of prosecutor Ken Paxton's office is that Cox does not qualify for one of the exceptions to the near-total veto: that the mother's life is in danger.

The Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal on Thursday night against Judge Guerra Gamble's decision. “Every hour in which the precautionary measure is in place is an hour in which the plaintiffs believe themselves free to perform an abortion,” Paxton said in the motion, which asked for speed from the local Supreme Court. The Court temporarily stopped the precautionary measure on Friday. “We fear that in this case justice delayed is justice denied,” said Molly Duane, one of Cox's attorneys.

While Paxton filed legal appeals, he also threatened legal action against the hospitals. The prosecutor sent letters to three state centers threatening to file lawsuits against the doctors and institutions if they dared to intervene in the case. “The ruling does not protect you, or anyone else, from facing civil and criminal liability,” said the prosecutor. in the document. The abortion veto approved locally in 2022 contemplates fines of up to $100,000 for anyone who assists in the performance of an abortion.

“This is the result of the repeal of Roe v. Wade: Women have been forced to plead for urgent medical attention in court. “Kate's case has shown the world that abortion bans are dangerous and that so-called exceptions simply don't work,” Northup said.

Two doctors' organizations consider that this case may leave worrying precedents in Texas. “The climate of fear in the local medical community will certainly be exacerbated by the actions of the State, which has opposed the abortion that Ms. Cox needs,” said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal Medicine. Both groups had asked the Court to agree with Cox, who is already a mother of two children, but she does not want to see her possibility of getting pregnant again in the future thwarted.