The accused of trying to kill her neighbor in the Murcian district of El Palmar with a stab in the neck heard this Tuesday between sobs the sentence of the court of the Provincial Court of Murcia, which sentence to six and a half years in prison.

The defendant has recognized the facts that were attributed to her after the agreement reached by the parties, and has admitted, in the same way, that at the time of the assault he was not following medical treatment of the mental illness that he has diagnosed. For this reason, you must undergo probation for the same period of time, as well as outpatient monitoring to ensure that you follow the pharmacological treatment of the psychological illness you suffer. The prosecutor, who initially requested the penalty of eight years in prison and subsequent internment for the same time in a psychiatric center, has applied the concurrence of an incomplete defense, after the medical evaluation of said disease.

Discussion between neighbors



The convicted woman, who is 60 years old, confessed that in January 2020 she seriously injured a neighbor of El Palmar when stabbed her in the neck, after arguing with her at the door of her home.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely from the injuries he suffered, was taken to La Arrixaca Hospital, where he was treated urgently. A relative of the wound alerted the National Police of what happened. When the agents of the Citizen Security Unit went to Aguamarina Street, where the stabbing took place, they observed that the victim’s husband was holding the aggressor. At that time she was arrested, and shortly afterwards she was admitted to prison by order of the head of the examining court number 7 of Murcia, acting as guard.

The judgment, which is final, also includes a restraining order of the convicted person towards the victim 300 meters away, as well as compensation of 20,000 euros for the consequences suffered.