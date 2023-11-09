The Statue of Liberty lighting up the world, to give the colossus its full name, is one of the icons of the United States and a symbol of the idea that it is a nation of immigrants.

Located at the entrance to New York, the 93-meter robed woman represents the Roman goddess of freedom, Libertas.

He holds a torch in his right hand over his crowned head, and a tablet in his left hand, inscribed with the date, in Roman numerals, of July 4, 1776, the day the U.S. adopted the Declaration of Independence.

Under his feet, a broken chain commemorating the abolition of slavery at the end of the American Civil War.

It was assembled at the end of the 19th century and from that moment on it became the first thing that millions of immigrants saw when they arrived in New York in the hope of finding a new life.

She is an immigrant herself.

It was born in Paris and arrived shipped in 214 separate boxes, as a gift from the French to the Americans, a token of the friendship forged in the fire of twin revolutions.

Without funds

In the summer of 1885, the Statue of Liberty was in New York in pieces, waiting to be assembled.

Conceived by the French thinker and politician Eduardo Laboulaye, designed by the sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi and built under the supervision of Gustave Eiffel, It was a gift from the people of France to the people of the USA.

The French raised the money to pay for the sculpture through private collections; the government was not involved.

But the agreement was that the US would provide the granite pedestal on which it would stand, which would cost US$250,000 (about US$7.5 million today).

A group called the American Statue of Liberty Committee was tasked with raising the money, but fell short by more than a third.

Without funding from the city or the federal government, New York almost lost the opportunity to have Lady Liberty.

But when it seemed he had run out of options, renowned editor Joseph Pulitzer decided to launch a campaign in his newspaper The New York World.

The campaign raised money from more than 160,000 donors, including children, businessmen, street cleaners and politicians, and although more than three-quarters of the donations were less than a dollar, it was a triumph.

The statue was eventually installed on Bedloe Island (as it was called until 1956 when it changed its name to Liberty Island), an abandoned military base off the coast of New Jersey.

US President Grover Cleveland presided over the ceremony on October 28, 1886, saying that “a stream of light will pierce the darkness of man’s ignorance and oppression until Liberty illuminates the world.”

But he didn’t say anything about immigration.

It would be several years before the Statue of Liberty became “the mother of exiles”, although it had already been called that in the poem that would be the germ of that transformation.

“The new colossus”

The poet Emma Lazarus was a Jew whose ancestors had fled Spain and Portugal due to the Inquisition and arrived in the US in the 18th century.

In 1883 he was asked to write a poem to help raise money for the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

He initially refused, saying that he did not write poems to order.

But Lazarus was very involved in helping Jews who arrived fleeing anti-Semitism, and a friend convinced her by telling her to do it for the refugees, since they would be the ones who would see the statue when they arrived.

Thus “The New Colossus” was born.

Not like the silver giant of Greek fame

With conquering limbs stretching from land to land;

Here, at our gates in the sea-washed dusk, will stand

A powerful woman with a torch, whose flame is

The light of the prisoners and his name is

The mother of the exiles. Her hand as a lighthouse

Shine in welcome to the entire world. Her docile eyes command

The windy bay framed by the twin cities.

“Lands of yore, keep your pompous stories!” she exclaims

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses longing to breathe freely,

The despised of your congested shores.

Send me these, the dispossessed, trash of the storm.

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

The poem fulfilled its purpose, but then fell into oblivion, while the statue fell into irrelevance.

not so bright

France’s gift turned out to be somewhat cumbersome.

When the use of Bedloe Island for the statue was authorized, former President Ulysses Grant specified that it would be a lighthouse.

That would give it a purpose and therefore merit government funding.

Shortly after the dedication, President Cleverland ordered that the Statue of Liberty “be immediately placed under the care and supervision of the Lighthouse Board and shall henceforth be maintained as a lighthouse by the said Board.”

The idea was to illuminate it with the relatively new invention of electric light, and the project engineer’s plan was to not only put lights on the torch, but also at the feet, to cover it with light completely at night, something that would be shocking at that time. epoch.

However, doing so was very complicated and very expensive.

Engineers never managed to illuminate it enough to adequately serve any purpose.

To add insult to injury, over time it became clear that Bedloe Island was too inland to be a good position for a lighthouse.

On the other hand, it was not a success as a recreational attraction either.

The copper giant was still reddish brown; It would not be until 1906 that it would acquire that striking green product of oxidation.

From a distance, when the light permitted, it could be admired as a monument or criticized as a work of art, depending on tastes.

But visiting it was a disaster, as an 1895 New York Times editorial noted, detailing its state of abandonment, “a regrettable situation” that had to be corrected to prevent it from becoming “a reproach to a nation and a insult to another.”

Today it is difficult to think that it would not become what it is, but who knows what its fate would have been without a campaign to resurrect Lazarus’ work, carried out 14 years after his death in 1887.

The new purpose

Georgina Schuyler, a composer, philanthropist, art patron, social activist, columnist and friend of Lazarus, stumbled upon the poem “The New Colossus” by chance in 1901.

It was obvious from it that, although the statue’s original purpose was to symbolize freedom, its proximity to Ellis Island lent itself to reinterpretation as a symbol of welcome for immigrants arriving there, as Lazarus had described it.

He thought the best way to honor his friend’s work was to inscribe her words on the pedestal of the statue that inspired him.

But, according to Smithsonian Magazine, that was not all.

Schuyler, a committed progressive, was alarmed by the continued rise of anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant fervor over the previous two decades in the U.S., and anticipated the problems would worsen.

As a member of a political family and interested in historic preservation since her teens, she well understood the power of a monument as a platform for an enduring political message, writes Elizabeth Stone of Fordham University.

What better home for the Lazarus sonnet than a huge statue in need of a purpose?

It took her two years to achieve this, but on May 5, 1903, the poem engraved on a plaque was affixed to the pedestal of “Lady Liberty,” marking the beginning of her reimagining as a symbol of a hospitable America.

The process took a while but over time, as New York author Paul Auster wrote, everything changed.

“The gigantic effigy of Bartholdi was originally conceived as a monument to the principles of international republicanism.

“But The New Colossus reinvented the statue’s purpose, turning Liberty into a welcoming mother, a symbol of hope for the world’s marginalized and oppressed.”

The poem became one of the most cited in the world.

However, reality – many regret – has often not lived up to Lazarus’ words.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.