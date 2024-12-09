On Friday, a doctor at the Joan March hospital in Bunyola, in Mallorca, certified his death, but the workers at the funeral home realized that the ‘corpse’ was moving his fingers.

The woman who ‘revived’ in the Palma funeral home after being wrongly presumed dead at the Joan March Hospital in Bunyola, He died in the early hours of this Sunday in the same hospital, as confirmed by health center sources.

A doctor at the hospital complex had certified her death on Friday, but at the Palma funeral home it was discovered that she was alive. It was after the funeral home workers themselves, who were preparing the supposed corpse, realized that the woman was still moving her fingers.

The health services were immediately notified. A mobile ICU was mobilized from 061 and, upon arriving at the scene, examined the woman and confirmed that she maintained vital signs. Thus, they transferred her again to the Joan March Hospital, where remained admitted to palliative care in a “very weak” state.

“An exceptional case”

Hospital sources then clarified that it was “an exceptional case, the first to occur in the center’s 80-year history” and that The doctor in charge of certifying the death of this woman “followed the protocols” of the center.









Now, the Joan March management has announced that they will strengthen the protocols for issuing death certificates and that they will add new medical tests to prevent a similar case from occurring.