The woman who sued rappers Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for an alleged rape when she was 13 years old admitted “some mistakes” in his story, as he acknowledged during an interview with the network NBC News.

“I’ve made some mistakes” in memories of that night, said the woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed against Shawn Carter — Jay-Z’s real name — and Diddy.

Although he maintains that the “catastrophic event” did occur in which the artists supposedly they raped her after taking her in a luxurious limousine and offering her an adulterated drink until she felt dizzy.

In the interview, the plaintiff told how she was taken from Rochester (New York state) to the Big Apple for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards gala, before Combs’ limo driver offered to transport her to an after party.

In addition, he described having spoken with the musician Benji Madden and her brother at the party in question before her father picked her up after her alleged assault.

However, a representative for the Madden brothers confirmed to NBC that the brothers They were on tour in the American Midwest. during the celebration of those awards.

Supposedly, a friend of the plaintiff took her to the gala that day, but the man has already died and cannot provide his version, according to NBC.

The inconsistencies in his account of the incident, which allegedly occurred 24 years ago, do not necessarily mean that the accusations are false due to “a disordered reconstruction resulting from trauma”, point out from organizations such as End Violence Against Women International.

This plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbeehas argued that it continues to gather evidence.