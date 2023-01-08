She was unable to avoid it, a tragedy that occurred on Epiphany day, which will never be forgotten: Patrizia Rio was only 4 years old

The sad story of the little girl Patricia Rio shocked the whole of Italy. She lost her life, just four years old, on Epiphany day, after a car hit her near the gate of her house.

A woman driving her Fiat 600 was unable to avoid her, dragging her by several meters.

After realizing what had just happened, the 51-year-old immediately got out of the car and in total desperation, tried to save the little girl.

Later, according to some information reported by local newspapers, he would have given his car to his parents to allow them to to carry little Patrizia Rio in the hospital. She also would have tried to reach them, but the police would have stopped and taken to the barracks.

The woman would have said that the little girl would have suddenly appeared in front of the car, while the family says that the little girl was hand held from a relative. The investigators are investigating and for now the motorist is accused of traffic law.

Today the woman wanted to send a message to her parents, through the newspapers and social networks. She can’t give herself peace, she can’t stop thinking about that 4 year old girl.

I am destroyed and I would like to hug the parents of the child. Giving my life to bring back little Patrizia. I can’t get over what happened, it was a tragic inevitable fatality. I am destroyed and I would like to hug the parents of the little girl, I don’t know if I will be able to meet them but I want to let them know that their pain is mine too.

Little Patrizia died forever as soon as she arrived at the hospital. The agents had to intervene inside the emergency room, after the desperation of the family. Some relatives have destroyed several windows.

The community of Termini Imerese is destroyed. The day before, the Rio family had celebrated thearrival of a little sister with a baby shower. After the incident, the pregnant mother in shock was hospitalized.