A 34-year-old resident of Pavlovsky Posad who killed her ten-month-old daughter explained the reason for her act. During interrogation, she gave shocking testimony, said Telegram-channel “Moscow region today”.

The woman stated that the child greatly annoyed her with his crying. As a result, she got tired of listening to her daughter’s screams and in a fit of rage strangled her, after which she tried to hide the traces of the crime.

Earlier in the Moscow region, a mother was arrested, who killed and buried her child in the snow during a walk. A relative of the woman, concerned about her long absence, contacted the law enforcement agencies. The detainee admitted her guilt and repented.