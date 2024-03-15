A young woman from the United States identifies herself as a dog, He has caregivers, plays ball, relieves himself in the garden and even sleeps in a cage. “My name is Meow, like a cat, but I'm a dog,” she explained.

The dog girl, as she likes to be called, lives a life with no worries other than being a “good dog” and fascinating with her canine adventures. to her more than 15,000 Twitch followers, where she defines herself as “e-puppy that doesn't bite… so hard” and connect with your community by telling them more about yourself, playing with them, barking at comments or eating dog treats.

About why It has a cat name if it's a dog, Meow thinks it's funny. “It's like when you have a small dog, like a Chihuahua, and you call him Hercules,” he said in an interview in The Kyle & Jackie O Showan Australian radio show, a few days ago.

The young woman assumed her canine identity in adulthood, although she considers that it is something that has always been in her. “The wonder that comes from play and being enchanted by the life around you is a beautiful thing,” she says of the wonders of being a dog. “I thought that once I made my own money and paid my own rent, then I could make whatever extra I wanted, and I wanted to be a dog!“, Meow agrees.

Meow has a group of caregivers who take care of his well-being. Photo:Instagram @meowdalyn Share

This is how the young woman who identifies as a dog lives



As part of his canine identity, Meow wears fake ears, a dog collar, chain, and sleeps in a cage., which he has adapted to his taste. “I have pastel blankets and pillows,” he said in the broadcast, in which he made it clear that his dog's life is comfortable for him, even at bedtime.

“There is something about being in a small space, I don't know if it makes me feel safe from the world or it makes me feel like the world is safe from me, but it sure comforts me!” she said happily.

“Technically, I classify myself as Inumimi, which is a chimera: a mutation between human and canine,” he explains on his website, where he receives tips and gifts and promotes his social networks, as well as some products.

All their needs are met by their caregivers. “They feed me, they take me for walks, we practice training, which is one of my favorite things, because they give me treats,” said the dog girl, who usually eats chicken, cookies and jerky.

“I think we all have a primitive animal inside us. It is part of our humanity,” concludes the e-puppy, who considers that it is beyond public judgment. “I don't pay attention to others or their reactions to me because I'm so caught up in the moment of chasing the ball, of being a dog.”he added.