“My world completely fell apart,” thought a woman after discovering that her husband was committing sexual crimes with children. Their marriage of more than a year had broken up after she learned how he was stalking other people with explicit photos.

It was I who recognized the clothes and I recognized his virile member

Hayley Dunn, 50, had met James Kemp, 45, through a dating app in 2017. She was completely smitten so much that they got married shortly after. Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a smooth relationship, since she had no indications of infidelity.

Love was gone in an instant. Dunn was in her house quietly until the authorities of Child Protectors Scotland – an organization defending the rights of minors – knocked on her door, stating that Kemp was a pedophile.

The entity’s staff had misled Kemp after receiving a series of complaints. They posed as minors to see if he really shared pornographic material.

“I was physically ill, I cried, I fell to the ground, I was so shocked and broken,” the wife recalled to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’.

Hayley Dunn helped to convict her paedophile husband James Kemp by positively identifying intimate photos of his genitalia he sent to “young girls”.

In the midst of the drama, they only made one request: to see some explicit photos of the man, in which you could see his bracelet, watch and other: “It was I who recognized the clothes and I recognized his virile member. It was one hundred percent him.”

There was no doubt. So Dunn, a mother of two and a fibromyalgia and arthritis sufferer, began to connect the dots about the marital bond. “We never had a sex life, but I always thought it was because he didn’t want to hurt me, he was considerate when he knew I was in pain,” she said.

Kemp’s abnormal attitudes made a dent in Dunn’s head: on several occasions he preferred not to sleep next to him; he chose to chat at night. Her doubts did not cease, as Dun was tormented that her husband had also violently agreed against her little daughter.

“My first thought was ‘has he touched my daughter?’ since he was close to her. He was always hugging her and telling her that he wanted to adopt her. I felt that he prepared me and could have tried to prepare her, ”he sentenced for the aforementioned newspaper.

With utter despair and obvious anger, The woman only had words to help the authorities arrest him and bring him to justice.

The 45-year-old subject was discovered by a trap.

conviction for pedophilia

The last time the British woman saw her husband was when he was sitting in front of the judge. There she, with total shock, witnessed the sentence given to her for sexual crimes: 18 months in prison.

Since the sentence was not greater, Dunn has sought a divorce, but he is not willing. Now she fears that he will come to revenge: “He knows where I live, I have visions of him coming to the house. Worst of all, we’re still married, it’s the worst feeling to be married to a pedophile. He won’t give me a divorce.”

“I’m too afraid that I can’t trust anyone. The only people I trust are my dad, my two daughters, and my best friends; there is no one else, she concluded.

