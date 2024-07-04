According to the criteria of

Is about Samantha Ramsdell, who on her TikTok profile says “it’s not a filter, this is my face” ”, who is of American origin and is dedicated to being a content creator, singer, songwriter and comedian.

Thanks to having The world’s biggest mouth has gained huge popularity on social media where he shares videos with his peculiar sense of humor. In them he does things that no one else can do. like eating huge sandwiches and cakes in one bite.

According to the newspaper The Sunthanks to this feature of her physique, Samantha Ramsdell, in her publications obtains up to 30 million visits, which monetize and translate into earnings of up to US$1,600 per video, with which he has managed to earn up to US$5,000 in a month.

According to the cited media, before having the record and monetizing its content, The woman was very insecure about this condition, However, prior to the pandemic, the woman worked as a comedian and, during the lockdown, He decided to take his comedy to TiKTok, where it became a hit.

The woman with the biggest mouth in the world receives death threats



However, while he admits that it is not a pleasant situation, he also says that He feels proud of having been able to turn something that previously caused him insecurity into a superpower.

Through her official website Samantha assures that “ Accepting my big mouth has helped me to be true to myself and worry less about what others think.” “People are very supportive and I get a lot of messages from people telling me how I inspire them to be themselves.”