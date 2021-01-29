María Elena de Cárdenas González is unknown to the Spanish but not to some national aristocrats. The Official State Gazette published on January 19 that the noblewoman of Hispanic-Cuban descent, who is 102 years old, is now the new Marchioness of Bellavista, a title held up to now and since 1984 by businesswoman Alicia Koplowitz.

The conflict between the two dates back years and the publication in the BOE is only the execution of a sentence of the Provincial Court of Madrid, dated September 20, 2018, which gave the reason to the noble centennial in her claim. Now the revocation of the title that Alicia Koplowitz had and the issuance of the title of Marquise de Bellavista in favor of María Elena de Cárdenas González, after the corresponding tax has been paid, is made official.

The centennial Hispanic-Cuban is already a shower in this type of battle. Since 2018, he has also been the Marchioness of Almendares, a title that was previously in the hands of Miguel Mariano Freyre Gómez, grandson of the former president of Cuba Miguel Mariano Gómez. And also won a similar litigation against Alicia Alcocer Koplowitz, which saw how the BOE also officially revoked, on February 14, 2020, the title of Marchioness of Campo Florido, which it had held since 2003.

María Elena was born in Havana in 1919 and currently has her residence in Florida, USA. The chronicles of famous Cuban characters say that she is a simple and optimistic woman, who recreates herself with the fish in the pond of her home in Coral Gables and with the Andalusian garden that his son, Luis de la Vega, had made in the courtyard of the house for his 80th birthday. In one of the entrances of this house there is a coat of arms of the Republic of Cuba, and between its walls lawsuits have been gestated that have led him to recover the titles of nobility that he considers his: a historical legacy, not only from our family, but also from Cuba and Spain ”, he explained to the local press in 2017.

The family, which has been represented by the López Becerra de Solé team of lawyers, has carried out an exhaustive investigation to support their claims and in the case of the revoked marquisate Alicia Koplowitz defended that María Elena de Cárdenas González was the legitimate heir to the title because of the relationship with her ancestor Gabriel de Cárdenas y de Cárdenas, who inherited it from Amadeo I in 1871, and that now she was the heir of preferential right to Koplowitz.

María Elena de Cárdenas González, Morning as she likes to be called, she settled in Florida with her family in 1961, escaping from Fidel Castro’s revolution. She is a wealthy lady of the Spanish-Cuban society, with gray hair and a stately appearance despite her advanced age, who has left the bulk of this legal battle in the hands of her only son. Luis de Vega who is 73 years old and is the result of his marriage with the former banker and real estate developer, now deceased, Vicente de la Vega Elozúa. It is one of the most important sagas in Cuba and they are descended from Spanish; The first to arrive in Havana was Bartolomé de Cárdenas Vélez de Guevara, who was born in Baeza (Jaén) and traveled there as a galley auditor, and married a great-granddaughter of Vasco Porcallo de Figueroa, a native of Cáceres who became one of the most feared conquerors on the island.

According to a report published by the magazine Vanity fair In 2019, the family’s home is adorned with works by Cuban artists and portraits of the most important ancestors of the line. Manana remembered in this meeting some of her ancestors with Spanish roots and how her mother never lost her Sevillian accent or her fondness for seguiriyas and castanets. Like her, she also plays the piano and has been blessed with a long life that has allowed her to see how her claims have succeeded in court. His son, who speaks nine languages ​​and is president of Protranslating, one of the largest translation companies in the United States, will be the heir to these titles recovered when his mother passes away, and it is he who has guided the claims. Two years ago De la Vega declared: “We have nothing against Alicia Koplowitz or her niece —Alicia Alcocer Koplowitz—, we have no dealings with them, although we know who they are from the newspapers and we respect that they like privacy. But my mother has the right to request the title and prove that she has preeminence in wearing it.

Since 2018 the now new Marquise de Bellavista is also Spanish because she applied for nationality because she was descended from a Sevillian mother, but one may wonder why she decided to claim the titles of nobility when she was almost 95 years old. It was also his son who gave an explanation: “One day my mother told me that she owed my grandfather, he had asked her to fight to bring those marquisates back to the family. He told me that he did not want to die without fulfilling it ”. Her son made the maternal wish his own and traveled to Cuba to begin collecting papers until he found a will from the early 19th century that gave him the first great clue to pursue his purpose.

The rest is history, both as mother and son found about the role of their ancestors. At present, nobility titles do not serve much in practice but the value of asserting family history can be a great incentive for some, as it has been for María Elena de Cárdenas González, Manana, and his son.