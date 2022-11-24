Renzi, meeting with 007 in the autogrill. The teacher is in trouble

The story of the meeting of Renzi with the 007 Left-handed in a autogrill in Fiano Romano in the December of 2021continues to argue. The revelation of the leader of Italy alive on state secret imposed on the head of the Dis Belloni on the case, it also aroused the perplexities of the defense minister Crosetti. “I can’t think of – Crosetto explains to the Giornale – the reasons why it could have been placed and why the video of “a teacher” who happened to pass by a roadside restaurant, while all of Italy was closed at home due to Covid, must concern the state. But if Ambassador Belloni did so it is certainly because the state told her to do so: it is not a personal choice. She might make you think that have been others to give the Italian public TV news for put in trouble a former prime minister”.

There are news – reports the Corriere della Sera – also on the professor which he filmed Renzi. The mysterious lady has been identified, she has twice provided the own version of the facts and for the photo hey video broadcast in May 2021 by Reports on Raitre it is now investigated by the Public Prosecutor of Rome for “dissemination of footage e fraudulent registrations“. An act due after the complaint of the leader of Italia viva and a first testimony last March. During the interrogation, the woman gave the investigators the mail hey messages on the photos sent (already acquired in the previous interrogation), the medical documentation on the father’s health and the Telepass invoices. She defends herself: “It’s reporting rights“. His lawyer: “Having learned of the senator’s understandable desire to meet the professor personally, I communicate the availability of my client for a match“.

