After the scandal that Alberto Samid starred in by violating the house arrest and attending a restaurant in Ramos Mejía, the woman who filmed him spoke and forced the slaughterer to leave the place.

“I felt a tremendous indignation. It is not possible, I even got angry with several of my table because no one was encouraged, but everyone protested. With a friend we both got up and went to face him, “said Norma, who filmed the video that went viral.

“We are ashamed of allor what these people have done. And on top of that they all looked at us calmly, as if they were innocent, they little angels“, ironized the woman.

Then he said that they started ask about the anklet, as seen in the video, and that they replied if they were from the police. “We were not scared at all and they had no choice but to leave. We even accompanied him to the door“he explained.

In addition, Norma told that Samid and his company “they withdrew without paying, the owners had to rush them to the corner to make them pay for what they had consumed. “

He also complained about one of the three companions of the slaughtering businessman because “he responded like a mobster, arrogant, as if intimidating,” the neighbor told TN.

“And that’s what gave me the most anger. At no time did I shrink. He lowered his head, those who responded were those who ate with him, there were three of them, “said the woman.

The super outraged girls

Carlos, one of those who accompanied the woman said that he looked at Samid and he “looked at me defiantly.” On the other hand, Gerardo, another of those at that table, said that “the girls they have more balls than men, we said to him: ‘Stay, let’s eat calmly’ and they went “.

Gabriela, Norma’s partner when facing Samid at the venue, said that she hates escraches, but she justified herself: “If justice worked in this country, things would be otherwise. ”

“This is a trade and we ended up this way, “he assured.” Justice seems not to act and we find Mr. Samid, who, as we all know, has a house arrest and evidently he is not complying with it“, the woman reiterated.

He also agreed that the people who accompanied the meat businessman “looked very angry and rebuked us,” he said in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

“Beyond any partisanship, to me I do not like to share life with criminals on the street“He continued and concluded:” I’m not happy to be a part of this but I was outraged. “

Samid was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison for illicit association, for evading taxes in his refrigerators.

In recent days he has been pilloried again and was repudiated by the DAIA for a raid of anti-Semitic comments.

DS