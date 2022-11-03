Like so many Gambians, Fatou Janha Mboob bought oysters to prepare one of the sauces that commonly accompany rice or couscous. These mollusks are not what the reader has in mind. They are similar, but smaller. It’s about the Crassostrea tulipa It grows in the mangroves of West Africa. Its collection and transformation is carried out by women in a traditional way and, to a great extent, in an informal way.

For years, Mboob had watched these workers as they carried out a very hard job, to then sell their product in the market. He also saw that their lives did not undergo any transformation. “Besides, nobody cared about the environment and that’s why the oysters, their livelihood, were beginning to be in danger.”

Nobody cared about the environment so oysters, the livelihood of many women, were in danger Fatou Janha Mboob

One day he approached a group in the market and suggested they organize themselves into a cooperative, however, the shellfish gatherers did not see it as an option. “They wondered what was taking me to them, maybe I was looking for money or it was a politician trying to get votes. Finally, they realized that it was nothing like that and they came to me asking for help,” recalls Mboob. At first, his goal was to get more money from the sale of oysters. However, he quickly realized that, in addition to improving the standard of living of these women, he had to convince them of the need to conserve the environment. Traditionally, the mangroves are cut down to reach the oysters, which causes the disappearance of these valuable ecosystems and, as a consequence, of the molluscs.

The first thing this activist did was to group the shellfish gatherers. thus was born TRY Oyster Women’s Association, an association made up of Gambian women who harvest oysters, process them and sell them. It is present in 15 communities of the tanbi nature reserve and has more than 500 women.

Next, Mboob organized an oyster festival. “We invite the media, the president, the entire country to try the oysters, cooked in every possible way. Actions like these made us known and thus we were able to receive aid that has allowed us to continue growing”, explains the founder of the association.

Since 2009 when they took their first steps until today, many successes have been achieved. “We have managed to raise the price of oysters from 10 dalasis (0.18 euros) to 75 (1.39 euros) for a cup. That means that people are more aware of the work of these women and they are more exposed. Before they were very shy, they didn’t talk to you, you had to force them to do it. Now they are sure of themselves and speak in public without any problem”, says Mboob. “In addition, we have the exclusive right to manage the oyster shells. This is important because in Africa normally these rights are not given to women. We also have control of the mangroves, we are repopulating them. With the help of some projects we are achieving other things. Although everything is very slow, little by little we get it”, she adds. Perhaps, the greatest achievement they have achieved has been that, in 2012, the Gambian Government constituted the Tanbi nature reserve and transferred the exclusive exploitation rights to the TRY association.

We have managed to raise the price of oysters from 10 dalasis (0.18 euros) to 75 (1.39 euros) for a cup of oysters Fatou Janha Mboob

Mboob enjoys her work and is continually looking for new ways to improve the lives of the cooperative members: “They are all strong women. They take care of their children, they pay for school, they feed them, they do a lot for their families. They are the ones who bring the money home. The men will say that there is no work and will go off to do manly things. But the women, even if there is no work, continue to go to the river, perhaps to look for crabs to eat. They are very hardworking people. They are also honest and genuine. That’s why working with them makes me feel good. They need someone to help them and I am satisfied lifting them and their children.”

He has three girls, daughters of shellfish workers, living in his home. “They dropped out of school very early. They are intelligent, however, they do not have opportunities. There is no electricity in their houses, there are no bathrooms, there is no internet. So I took them home. I pay for them to study private classes, so they can pass the exams and get to university. I’m sure they will,” she says with satisfaction.

Fatou Janah Mboob trained as a teacher and later studied agriculture and social work. For years she has been a social worker in vulnerable communities. She has lived outside her country and, when her husband retired, they both returned to Banjul, the country’s capital. “When we returned, my children were older, they had left home, my husband was alone and I thought, this is boring, better do something. Otherwise I would have stayed at home cooking all day. That’s why I started and that’s why I enjoy it, ”she assures.

Many achievements have been made over the years with the help of various funders, including the Best Africa program of the Santander Foundation. But Mboob is not satisfied, it seems to him that there is still a long way to go. And she also has a dream: “To see all these oysters in every corner of the world. In the rest of the world they are expensive. That’s why we want to package them and sell them in supermarkets, even outside Gambia. That people say ‘they are from Gambia’. That’s what I want to see. If I get to see it I will be very happy and then I can leave it. I’ll be happy because I think it’s something these women deserve. They work very hard.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.