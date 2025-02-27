The woman who denounced Monedero before Podemos: “The severity of the situation required that they had contacted me again”

She is the woman who on September 12, 2023 sent Podemos the email in which she warned that Juan Carlos Monedero was dedicated to “bothering and handling” young girls in party environments. She herself, recounts, had suffered such a politician’s behavior on one occasion. He prefers not to reveal his name or any other data that can identify it publicly because his desire was always that the matter could be resolved internally, without noise. And it is important for her to make clear from the beginning that she does not want this case to be used to “attack the left, a political party or feminism.” “Using it to despise legitimate struggles only demonstrates that real interest is not eradicating violence, but instrumentalized when it is convenient,” he says.

He insists that the mail that the party’s guarantees commission sent him on October 3 of that year asking him to formally initiate the procedure through a form or did not arrive or transpired in his entry tray. And shows his “confusion” with the explanations we can have given these days about how he resolved the matter.

“They say they prioritize the victims and respected our confidentiality, but never followed up after announcing that they would take the case to the guarantee commission. They claim that we do not respond to a message, but there is no record of having received it. And even if it was lost, the seriousness of the situation required other contact attempts, ”he says. The woman tells that several charges of the party had their phone number and that her name appeared in the mail she sent, that she was never anonymous and that she had already warned months before what happened to the feminism area of ​​her autonomous community.

“It is incomprehensible that, after not receiving a response to the form, they not only did not follow up but not even inform us what they were going to do, or if they would separate that person from the party,” he says. On the statements in the press that some representatives of Podemos have done these days in which they say that if women now want to continue with the process, they can do it officially, do not understand why they announce it in the press but do not address them. “If they wanted to follow our wishes, what I said in my mail, they would make them reach privately, they would not only be commenting publicly how we should follow the process and without communicating it to us personally in any way, neither before nor after making those statements,” he argues.

The woman considers disgusting, however, see some sectors “rejoice when they talk about a case like this.” “His defense is not necessary or desired, we know that if the aggressor shared his ideology they would be calling us liars,” he criticizes. And reflect on how sexist violence is present everywhere and crosses “all social ideologies, spaces and strata.” “Machismo is transverse, the Omertá Around an aggressor is not a patrimony of political formation, ”he concludes.

The Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, said last Thursday that as soon as they had knowledge of the complaints they took immediate measures to take a purse from any public act. The party has insisted that if they did not do more or if they did not communicate anything it was to respect the will of the victims. In fact, the Secretary of Organization of the Party, Pablo Fernández, said Monday that the party contacted “several times” with them, something that this woman denies.

Chronology

On September 12, 2023, the woman sent an email to the direction of the Ministry of Feminisms and LGTBI of the party, which at that time headed Ángela Rodríguez Pam. He did it after trying to send his case by other channels and the facts lived by other women who had spoken to him. In fact, Eldiario.es has proven how this woman talked about what had happened to him with purse in the chat of a group of young people militant of Podemos already in April of that year. Finally, after both she and the woman who transferred her complaint verbally were addressed to the mail of the Secretariat of Feminisms, she sent that mail.

“I get in touch with you because I have direct knowledge for years and it is Vox Pópuli that Mr. Juan Carlos Monedero is dedicated to bothering and groading young women in environments of the party in which he has access to them,” he said in the mail, in which he also described behaviors such as “grabbing behind surrounding with the arms, making touching in waist and rear, inappropriate comments on very young women.”

“All of the above with girls who just met or with those who have no confidence. We also have knowledge of an incident in which Mr. Monedero tried to kiss a companion being drunk and similar episodes have occurred being in a state of drunkenness, ”he continued. In that same email, the woman already asked “to do something internally”, but in no case, it emphasizes now, explained or referred to the matter being resolved without any inquiry by the party, or without them being able to be heard and informed of any decision that was taken on purse.

On September 22, the Secretariat of Feminisms and LGTBI responds to women in an email without a personal signature in which he appreciates his confidence and informs him that the facts will be informed of the guarantee commission, “the body that is responsible for resolving these issues in the internal field”. That email does come to the woman, but does not respond because it does not consider it necessary to be an answer to her mail.

In that period of time, on September 14, two days after the mail in which the facts on purse were transmitted, the expolatico communicates on social networks his resignation as president of the Republic and Democracy Foundation, the only position that was linked to Podemos. That same day, the general secretary of the party, Ione Belarra, responds by thanking her for her “tireless work” in the training and having always “devled out for her magnificent militancy.” “The easy thing, with all the attacks you have received, was to have abandoned. We keep fighting together, ”said Belarra.

eldiario.es has asked both Podemos and Juan Carlos Monedero for this output announced two days after the woman’s email and the two parties ensure that the two facts are not related and that, in fact, their march occurred in May 2023.

The training has contributed a letter in which Monedero communicated its resignation as president of the Foundation, dated May 19, 2023. Also a telematic voting certificate of the Coordination Council of Podemos from May 9 to 10 in which the participation of some people in the Foundation is renewed. Among the names that appear in the certificate is not that of the expolitic, yes that of Julio Rodríguez, which replaced Monedero in office.

On why his departure was not communicated during all those months, precisely until September 14, the party ensures that it was a convulsive period in which the formation of adding, the departure of members of Podemos, the general elections and the negotiations to form government was taking place.

We can also emphasize that the guarantees commission did contacted the woman who, however, denies being aware of having received any communication in this regard. In an email contributed by Podemos, dated October 3, 2023 and sent by the generic direction of the Guarantee Commission, the woman’s “commitment” is transmitted to the organization “to eradicate the macho behaviors of society”. “In order to initiate the file, it is essential that it be processed through the form enabled for it of the guarantees commission (…). In this way, the relevant actions can be initiated to clarify the concrete facts that are denounced and thus adopt the relevant measures, related to our internal regulations, which in their case proceed ”, can be read. In the mail the link to which the woman must go.

She continues not to be aware of having received any mail – no one found it after looking exhaustively – and criticizes that there would be no more contact with her, when the party had their data. They were never informed of what Podemos says: that when they were aware of those complaints, they took a purse from every public act. Juan Carlos Monedero also ensures that no one ever informed him of any decision in that regard or for that reason.