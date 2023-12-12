This morning the Civil Guard arrested the Brazilian Aline Fernanda de Siquiere, the woman who reported the lawyer Cándido Conde-Pumpido, son of the president of the Constitutional Court, for an alleged group sexual assault, a complaint that she later withdrew. 37 years old, she has been arrested by members of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) in the city of Malaga as a result of a search and arrest warrant issued by the justice system of her country of origin, Brazil, where she is accused of a crime. of attempted murder after stabbing a man several times. She will now be made available to the National Court and, once she is extradited to her country, she faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Fernanda de Siquiere reported in early November that three men raped her in a home in Madrid. Among those arrested, who were released two days later, was Cándido Conde-Pumpido Varela, son of the current president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido. According to the woman, the three men had hired her in a house in the Madrid district of San Blas and finally had sexually assaulted her in a group. The Investigative Court Number 44 of Madrid took charge of the case and issued a restraining order for the three individuals, without imprisonment. In her order, the judge explained that the “images provided by Cándido Conde-Pumpido Varela, obtained by the security cameras at her home, distort the version given by the victim” since no type could be seen. of aggression. Three weeks later, the woman withdrew her complaint and waived “the corresponding civil and criminal actions,” according to legal sources.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian authorities notified the Civil Guard that this woman had a pending trial for a case that occurred in 2022 in the South American country. According to what they said, in the course of an argument, she had stabbed a man several times, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital “with serious risk to his life,” the Armed Institute reported in a statement. Brazil then activated an international alert and members of the Fugitives from Justice team of the Central Operational Unit started an investigation to locate the fugitive. The last time she had been seen she was in court in Madrid, just after withdrawing the complaint for the alleged sexual assault.

The efforts indicated that the woman had traveled to Malaga, where she was arrested this morning. The agents will make the detainee available to the corresponding court of the National Court in the next few hours. Due to the facts of which she is accused in Brazil, the arrested woman faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_