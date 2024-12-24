A woman has been arrested as alleged perpetrator of a fire in a five-story building in the Valencian municipality of Alacuás, without any injuries, according to police sources.

The flames broke out around 3:00 a.m. this Tuesday and three fire crews from Torrent and Paterna were sent to the scene, the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium reported. The fire has affected the staircase and mezzanine between the second and third floors, with no injuries reported.

According to several media outlets, the alleged perpetrator of the fire appeared at the Local Police headquarters to confess that he had set fire to the farm and that “many people were going to die.

Apparently, they add, the woman caused the flames by spilling and lighting a 25 liter gasoline bottle by the interior staircase of the building, where five families lived, who were evacuated by the Local Police and firefighters and were unharmed.