Mercedes found out on Tuesday that she had received 1,271,000 euros in Bonoloto. It was after her usual day, in which every day from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., she asked for money, clothes or food in front of a supermarket parking lot or on the next corner, in front of a bank, in the La Florida neighborhood of Alicante . When she finished, she went through the tobacconist and administration where she stamped a ticket every day and asked. “I think the numbers that come out on TV are the same ones I have,” she told Mari Angeles Torregrosa, owner of the establishment, “what does that mean?” Days later, with the prize already deposited in the bank, Mercedes spoke to her lottery again. “I’ve always been crying, I didn’t know tears for being happy,” she confessed.

Life has not been easy for the woman, say Torregrosa and her husband, Eugenio Agorreta, who together with their daughter Desireé run the State Lotteries and Gambling (LAE) mixed point 4085, located next to Gran Vía, the avenue that oxygenates the exits from Alicante to the south. “For four or five years,” says Agorreta, “he came every day to ask” on the sidewalk in front of the tobacconist. All the neighbors know her. She is a “very kind and polite” woman, short and black-haired, as defined by the clients of a nearby bar, who occasionally lowered her clothes. “She doesn’t know how to read or write,” says Torregrosa. For Mercedes, her money has erased her need, but not her routines. She continues to frequent the same shops, the same streets. She though she no longer asks, but rather she receives congratulations from those who know her. “The first thing she did,” recalls Torregrosa, “was buy some five-euro house slippers and she came to show me them.” “You have changed my life,” she celebrated by hugging her lottery to celebrate the prize.

The lucky one lives nearby, in Ciudad de Asís, a quiet working-class neighborhood sandwiched between Avenida de Orihuela, the old Madrid highway, the train tracks and the municipal cemetery. Her home is in an alley blocked by the wall that closes the path to the railway line, populated by humble buildings full of satellite dishes and shutters drawn by the heat. On the telephone, her partner declines to speak with EL PAÍS. According to Agorreta, she has lived with him for decades and they have five children, although the best known are her two daughters, with whom she is frequently seen. The neighbors of the neighborhood have been marking the path from the place where she asked to her home. They all saw her this morning following her usual route. She has been to the tobacconist where she was awarded, to the supermarket where she usually shops, she has climbed the hill that leads to her house. “She always complained about how bad things were,” says a woman who used to give her some money, “since the pandemic she barely got anything to live on.” She today she has not been to the bar where they used to invite her to a coffee every morning. “This week she came to ask for a glass of water,” says the owner, who prefers not to identify her location, “and I told her that she had won the lottery and she could now pay for something,” she jokes.

The owners of the tobacconist and lottery administration found out on Monday night that a prize had been distributed. “A colleague told us around 10:40 p.m.,” says Torregrosa. The next day, from the LAE headquarters in Alicante they confirmed that the winning ticket was a bet of one euro. The machine filled it in automatically. “We waited all morning for the lucky one to come,” recalls Agorreta, “and at first we ruled out Mercedes because she was still in her place, asking at the bank.” Before going home, she stopped by the shop to ask. The puzzle was solved. The nearly 1.3 million that the woman has won are the first jackpot they distribute. “We gave one of five and the complementary, about 40,000 euros,” says Agorreta. And Lottery, especially Christmas, nothing. “But the machine is hot”, she warns, “it already knows how to give prizes”.