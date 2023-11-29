Dani Alves, during his time as a FC Barcelona player. JAVIER SORIANO (AFP)

The victim of the rape allegedly committed by Dani Alves at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in December 2022, no longer renounces compensation. Last August, once the investigation against the former Barça defender was concluded, the 23-year-old’s lawyer presented a brief to the court requesting that an initial request be revoked by which she expressly waived financial compensation for her injuries. and moral damages suffered, as advanced The vanguard and sources close to the case have confirmed to this newspaper.

In January, during her statement as a victim before the investigating judge, the victim expressed her desire to waive compensation. The magistrate reminded her that she was fully within her rights, but the woman indicated that her goal is for justice to be done and for the former soccer player to serve a prison sentence. Seven months later, in August, lawyer Ester García rectified her case because, at first, the girl was not fully aware of what the criminal process was going to mean for her. For her health (due to the psychological treatments she is requiring), but also for her work. Nor the moral damage suffered.

The change in position coincided with the end of the instruction, as established by the law of the only yes is yes. Until then, even if the victim resigned, she was asked again in the oral trial if she wanted to be compensated. With the new law, however, the time to express your wish is once an indictment order has been issued. The judge accepted the victim’s request. After the end of the investigation, the private prosecution and Alves’ defense negotiated to reach an agreement regarding the prison sentence and disqualification, which did not come to fruition.

A few days ago the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office emerged. In addition to a nine-year prison sentence, he asks that he compensate the girl with 150,000 euros for physical and psychological injuries and also for moral damages. In the next few days, the victim’s lawyer will present her indictment.

Alves has remained in provisional prison since last January, when he changed his version up to three times before the investigating judge. His lawyers have since tried to get him out of jail, so far without success. Everything indicates that Alves will face the trial for a crime of sexual assault with penetration as a preventive prisoner, which is expected to be held at the beginning of next year in the Barcelona Court.

The judicial resolutions issued so far (and also the writings of the Prosecutor’s Office) give full credibility to the woman’s story, whose statement has been described as “forceful” and “persistent.” The young woman reported the rape on January 2, three days after the events, which occurred in the toilets of the VIP area of ​​Sutton, an elitist nightclub in Barcelona.