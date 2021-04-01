A resident of Malaysia went to a wedding to her ex-husband, posted a video from there and became famous on the network for her kindness. Reported by Coconuts.

35-year-old cosmetics saleswoman Farhana Farah divorced her husband in 2018 after ten years of marriage. She does not disclose the reasons for the separation, but notes that, although she was sad, it was necessary for both her and her ex-spouse.

Now, in 2021, she came to her ex-husband’s wedding and was sincerely happy for him. “I’m really happy that my ex has found love. Children are happy to meet their new mother. And I have a great relationship with her, ”Farah said. She posted in TikTok video with a cut from wedding photos and in the signature wished the newlyweds happiness.

The video received more than one hundred thousand views. Commentators noted that Farah is a very kind and strong woman with a wide soul.

